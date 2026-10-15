Neurobit Launches AI-Driven Cerebrovascular Assessment In The Netherlands, Backed By Taiwan's MOEA IDA And MIRDC

Neurobit officially debuts its next-generation MedTech platform at the Cambridge Innovation Center (CIC) Rotterdam on October 13, 2026, marking a major commercial milestone for Taiwan-Europe healthcare collaboration.

Neurobit CEO unveils the clinically validated NeuroSwift Pro system, demonstrating how the company's advanced neuro-ocular diagnostic technology optimizes hospital emergency workflows.

Live Demo (Rotterdam, Oct 13, 2026): Presenting the non-invasive NeuroSwift Pro infrared headset, the core AI technology successfully validated across 11 Dutch hospitals.

Supported by MIRDC, Neurobit establishes a bilateral soft-landing bridge to deploy its advanced neuro-ocular diagnostic platform into European acute care.

- Dr. Chun-Chen (Travis) Yang, CEO at NeurobitROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Under the guidance of the Industrial Development Administration (IDA), Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), the Metal Industries Research & Development Centre (MIRDC) has facilitated the integration of Taiwanese TFDA-approved smart medical innovations into European clinical settings through its "Innovative Medical Product Market Access Value Promotion Plan." By gathering clinical efficacy data, establishing viable commercial models, and validating technologies in international clinical environments, the initiative aims to anchor high-quality domestic medical devices in the global smart healthcare industry and accelerate their international market expansion.Smart healthcare has rapidly emerged as a pivotal force in the global medical industry. Developed independently by Neurobit Technologies Co., Ltd., NeuroSwift Pro provides physicians with real-time, visual decision-support services. Through an objective, quantified vertigo differential mechanism and acute stroke risk assessment, the system helps clinicians precisely perform risk stratification and triage. This facilitates the early identification of high-risk patients, minimizes diagnostic misjudgments and delays, and significantly enhances the efficiency and quality of acute cerebrovascular disease diagnosis and treatment.During the opening ceremony, Dr. Yau-Chia Liu, Project Manager at MIRDC, stated in their opening address: "Through active promotion, we hope to introduce Taiwan's premium smart medical products to the Netherlands and the broader European market, deepening international cooperation and development in the smart healthcare sector. In clinical applications, this system not only effectively shortens diagnostic time but also substantially reduces unnecessary CT scan costs. Furthermore, by accumulating overseas clinical efficacy evidence, we are fully committed to assisting Taiwanese manufacturers in expanding into international medical facilities and capturing global market opportunities."Dr. Chun-Chen (Travis) Yang, Founder and CEO of Neurobit, expressed his gratitude: "We are deeply grateful for the strong support from the IDA, MOEA and MIRDC, which has enabled Neurobit to successfully establish a footprint in the Netherlands and bring Taiwanese-developed smart medical technology to the front lines of European clinical care. NeuroSwift Pro is dedicated to addressing urgent clinical pain points in stroke and vertigo diagnosis. Moving forward, we will continue to optimize our AI algorithms and user experience through overseas clinical validation while deepening collaboration with top European medical institutions, ultimately benefiting more patients worldwide through the power of precision medicine."

Valerie Hsu

Tiger Accelerator Europe BV

+31 6 10894908

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Neurobit: Where Eye Meets Brain, Innovation Begins

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Neurobit Launches AI-Driven Cerebrovascular Assessment in the Netherlands, Backed by Taiwan's MOEA IDA and MIRDC News Provided By Tiger Accelerator Europe BV October 15, 2026, 14:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology



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