Villasenor Law Offices Founder Named a San Diego Super Lawyer for the Fifth Year in a Row

Christopher Villasenor Brings More Than 30 Years of Business Law and Litigation Experience to San Diego Companies

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- San Diego law firm Villasenor Law Offices announced today that founder Christopher A. Villasenor has been selected to the Super Lawyers list for the fifth consecutive year.Each year, Super Lawyers recognizes the top five percent of attorneys in each state..Christopher A. Villasenor (Business Litigation, Business/Corporate, Personal Injury) Selected to Super Lawyers 2023 to 2027"I'm honored to be recognized by my peers again this year," said Villasenor. "Helping San Diego business owners protect and grow what they've built is the most rewarding part of my work."Chris Villasenor is the founder of Villasenor Law Offices and has more than three decades of experience serving as outside general counsel to closely held companies, professional practices and business owners across Southern California. He handles contracts, corporate governance, business sales and commercial real estate matters, and litigates business disputes in state and federal courts. His recent work includes guiding the stock sale of a San Diego trade show company he has advised since 2010, representing accountants and chiropractors in the purchase and sale of their practices, and enforcing a client's option to purchase commercial property through to a completed sale. Villasenor also holds a California real estate broker license and leads a ProVisors San Diego group.Villasenor's business practice centers on serving as outside general counsel to San Diego companies that need experienced legal guidance on an ongoing basis. As a San Diego business attorney, he advises owners on business formation, corporate compliance and annual minutes, custom client and vendor contracts, employment and separation agreements, non-compete and trade secret matters, and trademark filings. He counsels buyers and sellers through stock and asset purchases of businesses and professional practices, from due diligence through closing, and handles commercial lease negotiations, lease transfers and landlord-tenant disputes. When disputes arise, he represents companies, LLC members and property owners in breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty, real estate and business litigation matters in California state and federal courts. His clients include contractors, logistics and technology companies, hospitality groups, accounting and healthcare practices, and real estate investors in Rancho Bernardo, Poway, North County and throughout San Diego County, and many have relied on him for more than a decade.VILLASENOR LAW OFFICES is a San Diego law firm serving as outside general counsel to businesses and business owners across Southern California, with a practice spanning corporate, contract, real estate and business litigation matters. For more information, please visit

Lana J Manganiello

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Villasenor Law Offices Founder Named a San Diego Super Lawyer for the Fifth Year in a Row News Provided By Practice Growth Partner October 15, 2026, 14:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Law



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