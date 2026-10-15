1Drop Launches 1POT Duo In The UK: Four Key Blood Tests In One Handheld Device

1POT Duo

1drop

1drop Inc

One 220g handheld device measures blood glucose, cholesterol, uric acid and haemoglobin from a single drop of blood, with results in 5-90 seconds.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 1drop Inc., a South Korean in vitro diagnostics company, today announced the UK launch of 1POT Duo, a compact handheld device that measures four key blood markers - blood glucose, total cholesterol, uric acid and haemoglobin - with a single meter.Metabolic conditions rarely come alone. Raised blood glucose often goes hand in hand with high cholesterol, and uric acid levels are closely linked to the same risk factors. Keeping a single number in check is not enough to see the full picture: regular, everyday monitoring of several markers together helps spot changes early, before they develop into more serious - and more costly - health problems later on.Until now, tracking these markers has typically meant a separate meter for blood glucose, another for cholesterol and a further device for uric acid, each with its own strips, batteries and app. 1POT Duo replaces them all with a single unit: select the test strip, apply one drop of blood, and the result appears in 5 to 90 seconds depending on the test.The device weighs 220 grams and connects to a free smartphone app (iOS and Android) via Bluetooth. Scanning the QR code on a test strip tells the app which test is being run, so there is no manual set-up, and every result is saved automatically. Previous readings and trends over time can be reviewed at a glance, making results easy to record and manage."Conditions such as diabetes, high cholesterol and gout are closely connected, so managing blood glucose alone is not enough," said a spokesperson for 1drop. "Consistent management today can help avoid much greater costs tomorrow. 1POT Duo was designed so that one device and one app can cover the markers checked most often, with every result recorded automatically. We are pleased to bring it to the UK."Four tests, one device1POT Duo currently supports four clinical-chemistry tests from a fingertip blood sample:- Blood glucose - result in about 15 seconds- Total cholesterol - result in about 90 seconds- Uric acid - result in about 15 seconds- Haemoglobin - result in about 5 secondsBecause the test menu is managed through the app, additional compatible tests can be added by software update without replacing the device.Compact and easy to useAt roughly the size of a smartphone, 1POT Duo is easy to carry and runs on a rechargeable battery. The same platform is already in use in Korea, where it also offers multi-device connectivity and data export.1POT Duo carries the CE mark for professional in vitro diagnostic use.Availability1POT Duo and compatible test strips are available in the UK and Ireland, with orders and enquiries via 1dropstore. The 1POT Duo app is a free download on the App Store and Google Play.About 1drop1drop Inc. is a South Korean developer of point-of-care in vitro diagnostic systems. The company's 1POT platform combines clinical-chemistry and molecular testing on compact devices, with the aim of making routine clinical testing faster, simpler and more accessible. Founded in 2017, 1drop is headquartered in Seongnam, Gyeonggi-do, Korea. For more information, visit co or 1dropstore.For professional in vitro diagnostic use only.

Wonjung Kim

1drop Inc.

+82 31 747 0109

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1drop Launches 1POT Duo in the UK: Four Key Blood Tests in One Handheld Device News Provided By INOBEAN October 15, 2026, 14:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology



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