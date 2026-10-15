Renogy Invites Outdoor Enthusiasts To Explore What's Next In Solar Innovation

Through its OpenGrid initiative, Renogy brings community ideas into real-world exploration, starting with a Solar Audio Cap Early Tester Program.

- Jane S., Power Plus Community Manager ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Renogy is inviting outdoor enthusiasts to help explore new possibilities for renewable energy through Renogy OpenGrid, its community-driven co-creation initiative designed to bring user ideas and real-world experiences into early-stage innovation.The initiative began with a simple question: What new possibilities could solar power bring to everyday outdoor life? Through discussions across online forums, Reddit, and Facebook communities, Renogy gathered nearly 100 pieces of creative feedback and user input on solar-powered wearables. Now, OpenGrid is taking the next step, moving from community conversations to hands-on testing.The first program, Renogy OpenGrid #01: Solar Audio Cap Early Tester Program, invites outdoor enthusiasts to test an early solar-powered cap concept. Designed for everyday outdoor activities, the cap features solar charging support, open-ear audio, Bluetooth calling, and USB-C charging.Applications are now open for a limited number of early testers in the United States. Participants will have the opportunity to experience the concept and share feedback that may help inform future exploration and development.Apply by October 20, 2026, at 11:59 PM EDT. Applicants must complete the Google Form and review, sign, and upload the testing agreement as part of their application.Apply Now:About Renogy OpenGridRenogy OpenGrid is a community co-creation initiative that connects user creativity with early-stage renewable energy exploration. By bringing community voices into the innovation process, Renogy aims to discover new possibilities for how renewable energy can become part of everyday life.

Renogy PR Team

RNG International Inc, DBA Renogy

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Renogy Invites Outdoor Enthusiasts to Explore What's Next in Solar Innovation News Provided By RNG Global Energy Limited (Renogy) October 15, 2026, 14:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.