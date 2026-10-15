Poolson Oden Attends 2026 Houston Rail Labor Solidarity Rally

Poolson Oden Law Firm at the 2026 Houston Rail Labor Solidarity Rally

Firm co-founders Danny Poolson and Carisa Oden spoke to railroaders and families from across the country at the annual SMART-TD event in Houston

METAIRIE, LA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Poolson Oden Law Firm co-founders Daniel J.“Danny” Poolson, Jr. and Carisa Oden attended and spoke at the 2026 Houston Rail Labor Solidarity Rally on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, at SPJST Lodge #88 in Houston, Texas.

The firm thanks Robert Maldonado, Secretary & Treasurer of SMART Transportation Division (SMART-TD) Local 1892, for the invitation. The rally brought together hundreds of railroaders and their families from across the country, including a strong contingent from the Gulf South, along with SMART-TD President Jeremy Ferguson and other union leaders. The afternoon offered solidarity, Texas barbecue, door prizes and fellowship among railroad crafts.

Poolson Oden has attended and sponsored this annual event for several years and is grateful for the chance to spend time with the many railroaders and families who travel to Houston each year. The firm thanks everyone who stopped by its booth, attended its presentation and shared its free mobile app, Poolson Oden: Your Legal Guide. The app is a one-stop resource for railroaders, with PI reports, a checklist of what to do after an on-duty injury, and guidance on recognizing and responding to retaliation. It is available as a free download on Android via Google Play and on iPhone via the App Store.

“Events like this are why we do what we do,” said Danny Poolson, co-founder of Poolson Oden Law Firm.“Railroaders and their families give us their trust, and being in Houston with so many hard-working railroaders, many from right here in the Gulf South, is one of our favorite events of the year. Thank you to Robert Maldonado and Local 1892 for having us again, and to President Ferguson and every member and family member who took the time to spend the afternoon with us at the rally.”

Poolson Oden Law Firm represents injured railroaders under the Federal Employers' Liability Act (FELA) and the Federal Railroad Safety Act (FRSA). Carisa Oden is a SMART-TD Designated Legal Counsel, and the firm is also Designated Legal Counsel for TCU/IAM and the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET). The firm's attendance at the rally reflects its longstanding commitment to standing with railroad labor communities across the Gulf South and nationwide.

About Poolson Oden Law Firm

Poolson Oden Law Firm was founded by Danny Poolson and Carisa Oden to help people who are hurt. Headquartered in the greater New Orleans area (Metairie, Louisiana), the firm focuses on representing railroaders nationwide under FELA and FRSA, along with maritime workers and plaintiffs in serious personal injury and catastrophic injury matters. The firm's attorneys are licensed in Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas and serve railroaders throughout the Gulf Coast and nationwide.

Delaney Hibbits

Exults Digital Marketing Agency

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Poolson Oden Attends 2026 Houston Rail Labor Solidarity Rally News Provided By Delaney Hibbits, Exults Digital Marketing Agency October 15, 2026, 14:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry



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