A New Kind Of Physical Therapy Is Coming To Natick Massachusetts This December

Architectural rendering of Concierge Physical Therapy's newest location in Newton, Massachusetts.

Concierge Physical Therapy Announces Expansion with New Massachusetts Location

NATICK, MA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Concierge Physical Therapy, a family-owned outpatient physical therapy practice known for its personalized, hands-on approach to patient care, is expanding into Natick with a new location scheduled to open in December 2026 at 829 Worcester Street.The new clinic marks another milestone in Concierge Physical Therapy's continued growth across MetroWest as the company expands toward Greater Boston. The practice currently operates five locations in Hopkinton, Northborough, Shrewsbury, Southborough and Sutton, serving patients seeking individualized physical therapy, rehabilitation and wellness services.“Natick was a natural progression for Concierge Physical Therapy as we continue to expand toward Boston, especially along Route 9,” said Dr. Sean Lordan, DPT, OCS, CSCS, Owner and CEO.“We've built something special in each of the communities we serve, and we're excited to continue doing that on a larger scale.”The Natick opening represents more than an additional location for the growing company. It reflects Concierge Physical Therapy's commitment to making personalized physical therapy accessible to more Massachusetts residents while maintaining the patient-centered approach that has helped shape its reputation.Founded on the belief that healthcare should be personal, accessible and focused on individual needs, Concierge Physical Therapy combines traditional hands-on physical therapy techniques with recovery and wellness services designed to support patients throughout their rehabilitation journeys.The practice is led by husband-and-wife team Dr. Sean Lordan and Brooke Lordan, MS, CCC-SLP, RAC-CT, Co-Owner and Chief Strategy Officer. Together, they have developed a business model that places patient relationships, quality care and community involvement at the center of the company's growth.“Being a husband-and-wife team is one of our greatest strengths as business partners,” said Brooke Lordan.“Our true superpower is that we're very different in how we look at problems, strategy and growth. We've learned to capitalize on those differences and play off each other's strengths.”Their partnership has played an important role in guiding the company's expansion while preserving the personal attention that distinguishes Concierge Physical Therapy's approach to healthcare.Rather than relying on a one-size-fits-all treatment model, Concierge Physical Therapy emphasizes understanding each patient's goals, physical challenges and lifestyle. Treatment plans are designed around individual needs, whether patients are recovering from injuries, managing ongoing discomfort, improving mobility or working toward performance and wellness goals.“Our name, 'Concierge,' says it all,” Brooke Lordan said.“We've brought customer service and hands-on care back to healthcare. We listen to the true goals of our patients and combine skilled manual techniques with innovative tools to help them feel better and make consistent progress.”As demand for individualized healthcare continues, Concierge Physical Therapy aims to provide an environment where patients feel heard, supported and actively involved in their recovery. The company's approach emphasizes communication, education and building relationships that extend beyond individual appointments.The expansion into Natick also creates opportunities for Concierge Physical Therapy to connect with residents, local businesses and community organizations. The Lordans view community involvement as an important part of establishing each new location and developing meaningful relationships beyond the clinic.“How can we not be excited to come to Natick?” Brooke Lordan said.“It's an amazing and lively community. We're looking forward to events like the Flutie 5K, farmers markets and holiday events. Being able to give back to a community that our patients and team members call home means everything to us.”With its December opening approaching, Concierge Physical Therapy is preparing to introduce its approach to rehabilitation and wellness to Natick residents, continuing its mission of combining personalized treatment, customer service and community connection as the company grows across Massachusetts.

Derek Zagami

Concierge Physical Therapy

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A New Kind of Physical Therapy Is Coming to Natick Massachusetts This December News Provided By On The Edge Media October 15, 2026, 14:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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