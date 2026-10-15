GASP Catalogs 156 AI Films From 56 Independent Makers, With No Limit On The Tools Used

The GASP catalog of AI films in numbers. Source: GASP.

The GASP Selection laurel, for films the guide has picked.

GASP, the independent guide to short dramas and AI films.

The independent guide plays each film from the maker's own upload, lists Chinese-language work alongside English, and indexes 23 AI film festivals.

- GASP spokesperson

DE, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GASP, an independent guide to short dramas and AI films, has published a catalog of 156 films made with AI by 56 independent makers.

The catalog accepts films made with any tool. GASP does not make or sell an AI tool, and entry does not depend on which one a maker used.

Of the 156 films, 65 run ten minutes or longer. Twenty-seven are Chinese-language films played from the makers' own uploads on Bilibili, and the rest play from YouTube. Short films, longer films and series, and films that have been shown at festivals each have their own shelf, and every maker has a page that lists their films and links to their own channel.

Every film is played from the maker's own upload, so the views and any advertising income go to the person who made it. Copies re-uploaded by other people are not listed. Where GASP has not watched a film, its page says only what the maker has said about it.

"Most places that show AI films are run by the companies that make the tools, and they show work made with their own products," said a spokesperson for GASP. "There is a great deal of good work that falls outside that. A lot of it comes from China and has never been introduced in English. We want one place where a viewer can find these films, and where the credit goes to the right person."

Alongside the catalog, GASP keeps an index of 23 AI film festivals and contests, with what each one pays and what its rules ask for.

Makers can put a film forward through the submission form on GASP's site. Listing carries no fee, makers keep all rights, and a place in the catalog cannot be bought.

"We do not charge to be listed and nobody can pay for a better position," the spokesperson said. "If that ever changed, a guide like this would stop being worth reading."

How the figures are produced: the counts are of films in GASP's catalog on October 5, 2026. Titles and channels are checked against each video's public listing on YouTube or Bilibili, and running times are those shown on the maker's upload.

About GASP

GASP ( ) is an independent guide to short dramas and AI films. It tracks what the short drama apps release, what each drama costs and how much of it is free, and it curates AI films from any tool and any country. It is run by working AI filmmakers and channel operators; GASP says the channels its team has built reach more than 3.8 million followers on Facebook. GASP does not run an app or sell a tool, and is not affiliated with the apps it covers. Logos and facts for editors are at /press/.

Benny Yu

GASP

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GASP Catalogs 156 AI Films From 56 Independent Makers, With No Limit on the Tools Used News Provided By BLUE TREE TECHNOLOGY LLC October 15, 2026, 14:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Technology



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