Youth Movement Against Addiction Gains Momentum During Bageshwar Dham Rath Yatra In MP's Chhatarpur

MENAFN - IANS) Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh), Oct 15 (IANS) A strong wave against alcohol, drug-addition and reconnect with traditional values has emerged among the youth during the recent "Sanatan Hindu Ekta Rath Yatra 3.0" and associated "katha" sessions led by Bageshwar Dham Peethadhishwar Dhirendra Krishna Shastri.

The 29-year-old spiritual leader has given fresh impetus to a social reform and de-addiction movement, calling for an "addiction-free, great India".

The five-day chariot procession, which began on October 11 from Bageshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur and covered nearly 500 km across five Bundelkhand districts-Chhatarpur, Panna, Damoh, Sagar and Tikamgarh-concluded on October 15.

Thousands of devotees, including large numbers of young people, participated.

At every major halt, Dhirendra Shastri administered pledges urging people to quit alcohol and other intoxicants, end caste divisions and uphold social harmony.

Highlighting the serious problem of substance abuse addiction in the region, the spiritual leader said a special de-addiction campaign formed a core part of the yatra.

"Bundelkhand is struggling with addiction. Special measures were taken and people took pledges. We are confident this journey will bring significant change," he added.

In areas such as Banda, Dhirendra Shastri met families who had lost loved ones to spurious liquor and appealed for collective action against the menace.

Addressing the youth, the spiritual leader declared, "When the youth awaken, India will awaken; the dream of an addiction-free India will become a reality."

He repeatedly stressed that substance abuse weakens both the individual and the nation, and urged young people to embrace traditional values, discipline and a purposeful life rooted in Sanatan principles.

Dhirendra Shastri also called upon the Madhya Pradesh government to consider a complete ban on liquor shops in the state, citing the successful examples of Bihar and Gujarat.

He announced that his next yatra would focus exclusively on de-addiction and awareness against substance abuse.

The impact of the "rath yatra" and "katha" sessions has been visible in the growing number of young devotees publicly pledging to stay away from alcohol and drugs.

Organisers and local supporters describe the movement as a significant step towards building a healthier, value-driven society.

Through his clarion call for an "addiction-free, great India", Dhirendra Shastri continues to inspire a new generation to reject harmful habits and reconnect with India's cultural and spiritual roots.