Alok Industries Q2 Net Loss Widens To Rs 208 Crore, Revenue Declines 36 Pc

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) Alok Industries on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 208.4 crore for the second quarter of FY27, widening from a loss of Rs 162.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last financial year (Q2 FY26).

Revenue from operations declined 35.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 885.7 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 1,372.3 crore in the year-ago period, according to its stock exchange filing.

Despite the revenue decline, the company reported an improvement in operating performance. EBITDA rose to Rs 41.3 crore from Rs 5 crore a year earlier, while EBITDA margin expanded to 3.8 per cent from 0.5 per cent.

For the first six months of FY27, consolidated revenue increased 10.5 per cent to Rs 2,070.87 crore from Rs 1,873.58 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

However, the company's half-year net loss widened to Rs 346.67 crore from Rs 333.94 crore a year ago. Total income during the period stood at Rs 2,081.75 crore, while total expenses were Rs 2,408.76 crore.

During the September quarter, Alok Industries recorded a net exceptional loss of Rs 35.73 crore. The exceptional item primarily reflected a loss of Rs 62.19 crore arising from the sale of its stake in Mileta a.s., partially offset by an insurance-related gain of Rs 26.46 crore.

As of September 30, 2026, the company reported accumulated consolidated losses of Rs 25,340.03 crore.

The shares of the company closed at Rs 8.65, down 2.37 per cent or Rs 0.21 during the intra-day trading session.

Alok Industries Limited is one of India's leading vertically integrated textile companies, with operations spanning the entire cotton and polyester value chain.

Established in 1986, the company is engaged in the manufacturing of a wide range of textile products, including apparel fabrics, home textiles, garments and polyester products.