'India's Welfare Or Foreign Agenda,' BJP Questions Cong's Priority As Pitroda Endorses George Soros

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda found himself at the centre of controversy on Thursday over endorsing George Soros, a known anti-India business magnate, while seeing“nothing troubling or unsettling” in his expanding influence.

The BJP took strong objection to Pitroda's support for a $10 billion investment from the US-based billionaire and accused the Congress party of being“hand in glove” with the foreign forces that seek to destabilise the nation. It further said that Pitroda's backing of Soros raises questions about the grand old party's intentions and integrity.

The controversy erupted after Pitroda, a veteran Congressman and also mentor of Rahul Gandhi, said in an exclusive interaction with IANS,“If George Soros was to bring in a $10 billion investment to do something good, it could be something worth looking at.”

Baijayant Jay Panda, BJP's national vice-president, strongly objected to Pitroda's comments, stating,“When senior Congress leaders see nothing troubling in George Soros's influence, their own political alignment comes under scrutiny.”

“Being hand in glove with forces seeking to undermine India's politics and policies for their negative agendas is no ordinary matter,” he added while asserting that India's national interest cannot be subordinated to foreign influences that have links to regime change movements.

BJP spokesperson Rohan Gupta, coming down on the IOC chief, posed a direct question,“The nation wants to know whether the Congress party's priority is India's welfare or giving importance to the agendas of foreign powers?”

He said that by speaking of considering a $10 billion investment from a controversial businessman like George Soros, Sam Pitroda has raised serious questions about the Congress party's intentions.

He also questioned,“When Congress leaders are making such statements on public platforms, what discussions must be taking place in closed rooms on issues related to the country's interests?”

The US-based billionaire George Soros has long been under the scanner for alleged anti-India funding and furthering anti-India narratives.

Pitroda's comments also sparked major uproar on social media, as netizens questioned his foreign funding and influence and alleged attempts at regime change.

Some users said that if Soros was willing to invest $10 billion to“do something good”, it deserves a closer look and also whether it had a sinister plan behind it.

Some users asked whether Pitroda was Soros' broker, while others claimed that connecting the dots will unravel the mystery behind sudden protests.