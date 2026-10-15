101Domus Highlights Italian Chandelier Makers Behind Palaces, Hotels And Villas In The Gulf
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) 101domus is highlighting eight Italian lighting ateliers in its network for large-scale projects in the Middle East: palaces, hotels, majlis and entrance halls with double-height ceilings, where a chandelier has to read as architecture and still carry hand-finished quality. The selection draws on the 101domus English-language newsroom guides to Italian lighting and is aimed at architects, interior designers, developers and hospitality buyers across the region. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn The selection is part of 101domus's editorial work for international markets, including the Middle East, where the platform has reaffirmed its partnership with INDEX Saudi Arabia 2026. Several of these workshops already work in the Gulf. Il Paralume Marina has lit a 4,000-square-metre private palace in Saudi Arabia with crystal chandeliers scaled to its domes and halls; its catalogue also includes chandeliers built on Carrara marble frames. G. Moscatelli, founded in Milan in 1926, makes classical lighting in cut crystal and brass; its project list includes a government palace in Qatar, the Four Seasons in Doha and private villas in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Sylcom, working with hand-blown Murano glass in Venice since 1969, has made a five-metre Pisani chandelier in smoked glass for a client in Bahrain and works with a partner in Dubai. Vistosi brings Murano glass to contract work, from collections such as Giogali to fully custom pieces, including a bespoke project in Saudi Arabia. Patrizia Garganti works in hand-blown glass, with projects that include the XXII Carat villas in Dubai. The other three bring different strengths. Patrizia Volpato designs bespoke light installations for hotels and cruise ships. Terzani, based in Florence, starts from engineering and develops bespoke shapes and sizes for specific projects. Badari, a Florentine workshop since 1956, treats brass, copper and alabaster as structural materials. For a residential or hospitality brief, the next stage is to assess shortlisted fixtures against ceiling heights, structural loads, electrical standards, lead times and delivery. 101domus supports this process through a single point of coordination for Italian manufacturers, bringing together product enquiries, bespoke requests, technical information, production planning and international logistics. The full guide to Italian lighting for large-scale luxury projects is available in the English-language newsroom on 101domus. ABOUT 101DOMUS 101domus is an Italian platform based in Pesaro, connecting private clients, interior designers, architects and developers with more than 100 selected Italian manufacturers. It combines furniture, lighting and décor sourcing with support for bespoke requests, technical coordination, production planning and international logistics for residential and hospitality projects.
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