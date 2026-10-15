Two-Time Olympic Champ Shaunae Miller-Uibo Wants To Have A Crack At 400M World Record Sets Bold Target For LA 2028

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) Two-time Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo, the International Event Ambassador for the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon (VDHM) 2026, has set her sights on the women's 400m world record as she prepares for Los Angeles 2028.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Sunday's 21st edition of the World Athletics Gold Label Road Race in New Delhi, where she will be present to cheer on and support the participants, Shaunae Miller-Uibo said,“I have won every title there is in the 400m, so for me it is now about setting new goals. I would love to give the world record a crack. In recent years we have seen women go under 48 seconds, and I believe I am more than capable of doing that as well. If we keep racing each other, I think we can push each other towards it."

On her first visit to India, Miller-Uibo also spoke about what the Delhi Half Marathon means and why she is looking forward to supporting the runners on Sunday.“I am really looking forward to it. It is bigger than just running. It is a great community, and people can pledge their support for different causes. It brings everyone out and unites people here in India. I am also excited to hear that there are more participants this year, and especially more women. I hope this year's race inspires even more women to come out next year and take that first step towards whatever their dreams and goals might be.”

Miller-Uibo welcomed her son in 2023 and her daughter in 2025, and has spent this season rebuilding her speed in the Bahamian capital, Nassau, under her father's coaching.

“Coming back from two pregnancies, I had to give myself a lot of patience. I wanted to jump straight back in where I left off, but there was a lot of building to do again. This season showed me that the speed is back, and I am really looking forward to getting back into the 400m. Having my kids there has given me a different purpose in the sport. I get to show them what mummy does, and hopefully inspire them,” she said.

Looking ahead to the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028, she added,“For LA, I am only going to do one event, and we are not sure which one yet. I have always wanted an Olympic medal in the 200m, but at the same time, no one has ever won three in the 400m. So we will play with both and make that decision.”

With over 41,000 participants set to take part in the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, Miller-Uibo appreciated the determination of long-distance runners. "The half marathon takes a lot of guts and a really strong mentality. Everyone who runs it is challenging themselves beyond how fast they can go, and kudos to all of them,” she said, revealing that a marathon is on her own long-term list for when she hangs up her spikes.

Addressing the Indian athletes, Miller-Uibo added,“Just know that it takes time. Injuries and setbacks come with the territory, but sometimes a setback is exactly what puts you in position for a great comeback. Keep working hard, have fun with it, and believe in yourself and in all the training you have done to go out there and accomplish your dreams.”

Miller-Uibo won the Olympic 400m gold at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020. She is only the second woman, after France's Marie-José Pérec, to defend the title, and she added the world crown in Eugene in 2022.

The 21st edition of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, promoted by Procam International, will start from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday, October 18, 2026.