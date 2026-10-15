MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Brown Boots Ranks No. 25 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 After 8,958% Three-Year Growth Brown Boots Inc., the bootstrapped app monetization company founded by Lenny Rabin, has been named No. 25 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 after posting 8,958% three-year revenue growth. The company ranked No. 1 in the advertising category and No. 4 in California.

October 15, 2026 10:00 AM EDT | Source: Press Release News

The bootstrapped app monetization company reached the list's top 25 with no outside funding, after managing $380 million in advertiser budgets across more than 15,000 rewarded campaigns.

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2026) - Brown Boots Inc., the app monetization company founded by Lenny Rabin, has been named No. 25 on the 2026 Inc. 5000, Inc. magazine's annual ranking of America's fastest-growing private companies. The company posted 8,958% three-year revenue growth, ranked No. 1 in the advertising category and No. 4 in California, and reached the top 25 as a bootstrapped, profitable business with no outside investment.







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App publishers have long accepted that monetizing an audience means handing it to intermediaries. Inventory passes through brokers, margin disappears into fees nobody itemizes, and publishers are left with little visibility into who is buying their users or what those users are actually worth. Brown Boots was built to remove that layer. The company connects advertisers directly to vetted publishers, and lets publishers choose between having Brown Boots run monetization for them or running it themselves on the company's own technology.

The managed side operates as two services. Rewarded Network brokers premium offers from top advertisers to vetted publishers. Sales Agency works as an outsourced sales team, taking a publisher's inventory straight to advertisers. GoKart is the homegrown tech for all publishers to use to run their monetization, removing the need for publishers to invest in their own offer server technology. It also provides layers of automation and AI optimization no other rewarded platform can boast. Both paths are built for the same result: high-quality rewarded installs, multi-event tracking, AI-driven optimization, and more revenue per user, without broker fees taking a share in the middle.

The scale behind the ranking is substantial. Brown Boots has sourced more than 15,000 campaigns, manages $380 million in advertiser budgets, and maintains over 100 publisher relationships, with a team carrying more than 50 years of combined experience in rewarded marketing. Singular named the company a top media source on its 2026 ROI Index, the industry benchmark that ranks networks on the return advertisers actually realize.

Lenny Rabin brings firsthand experience to the model. He began his career in 2010 at Prodege, a rewards company valued above $1 billion, spent more than a decade there in leadership building their rewarded program. He started Brown Boots by consulting for the top 10 rewarded platforms to identify the same pain points in a niche industry. The company's team includes veterans of Tune, Prodege, and Moonactive across technology, tracking and ad operations, and media buying. That background shaped the company's defining commitment: direct relationships, transparent reporting, and fraud resistance built into how inventory is sourced and measured rather than bolted on afterward.

Brown Boots aims to become the infrastructure layer for the rewarded economy, serving the user acquisition managers, growth leads, and advertisers who need reliable, high-volume engagement at scale without losing margin to unnecessary broker fees or exposure to ad fraud. The company reached the top 25 of the Inc. 5000 funded entirely from operations, with no venture capital and no outside backers. Brown Boots turned a profit in its first month of operations and has been profitable every month since, sustaining that discipline while growing at a rate that put it in the Inc. 5000's top 25.

To learn more about Brown Boots, visit brownboots. To explore the self-serve platform, visit getgokart. To connect with Lenny, follow him on LinkedIn.

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Source: Press Release News