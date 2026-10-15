MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) PesoRama Announces Grand Opening of Stores #50, #51, #52, #53, and #54

October 15, 2026 10:05 AM EDT | Source: PesoRama Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2026) - PesoRama Inc. (TSXV: PESO) (" PesoRama " or the " Company "), a Canadian company operating dollar stores in Mexico under the JOi Dollar Plus brand, announces plans to open five new stores, with two scheduled for October and three for November.

Store #50 - Plaza El Triángulo

Store #50, a 3,552 square foot retail store located within Plaza El Triángulo on Circuito Juan Pablo II in Puebla. Marking JOi's 50th store and fifth in the Puebla area, the location strengthens the brand's regional presence within an established shopping center featuring approximately 50 retail establishments. Estimated opening: October 2026.

Store #51 - Centro Comercial El Cortijo

Store #51, a 3,229 square foot retail store located within Centro Comercial El Cortijo in Ixtapaluca, State of Mexico, a municipality with approximately half a million residents. The location complements JOi's existing stores in Chalco and Centro Tepozán, strengthening its presence in the eastern Mexico City metropolitan area. Estimated opening: October 2026.

Store #52 - Plaza Bugambilias

Store #52, a 5,382 square foot retail store located within Plaza Bugambilias in central Ixtlahuaca de Rayón, State of Mexico. The location expands JOi's regional presence in an important commercial hub serving approximately 160,000 residents and surrounding communities, providing access to everyday shopping traffic within an established shopping destination. Estimated opening: November 2026.

Store #53 - Plaza Ermita Iztapalapa

Store #53, a 4,467 square foot retail store located within Plaza Ermita Iztapalapa in Mexico City's most populous borough, home to over 1.8 million residents. The location strengthens JOi's presence in eastern Mexico City within an established shopping destination along a key commercial corridor. Estimated opening: November 2026.

Store #54 - Toreo Parque Central

Store #54, a 4,230 square foot retail store located within Toreo Parque Central on Periférico Norte in Naucalpan, State of Mexico. The location strengthens JOi's presence in the northwestern Mexico City metropolitan area within a major retail and entertainment destination featuring approximately 200 establishments and attracting 1.3 million visitors monthly. Estimated opening: November 2026.

"The opening of stores 50, 51, 52, 53 and 54, mark an important step in our expansion and further increase accessibility for Mexican consumers who want to shop at our stores," said Rahim Bhaloo, Founder, CEO & Chairman of PesoRama. "We have identified a strong pipeline of high density traffic areas (based on internal analysis) where there is an opportunity to open additional stores to drive continued growth and success."







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About PesoRama Inc.

PesoRama, operating under the JOi Dollar Plus brand, is a Mexican value dollar store retailer. PesoRama launched operations in 2019 in Mexico City and the surrounding areas targeting high density, high traffic locations. PesoRama's 49 stores (soon to be 54) offer consistent merchandise offerings which include items in the following categories: household goods, pet supplies, seasonal products, party supplies, health and beauty, snack food items, confectionery and more. For more information visit: .

For further information please contact:

Rahim Bhaloo

Founder, CEO & Chairman

...

416-816-3291

Eduardo Fernandez

CFO

...

+52 331-862-7856

Cautionary Note

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, among other things, statements regarding the Company's planned expansion, new store openings and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate. While the Company believes that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements, including due to changes in consumer behaviour, general economic factors, the ability of the Company to execute its strategies, the availability of capital and the risk factors which are discussed in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's prospectus dated January 31, 2022 and filed under the Company's profile on . The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. PesoRama undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of PesoRama, its securities, or its financial or operating results (as applicable).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







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Source: PesoRama Inc.