Mark Merrony

Supernumerary Fellow, Archaeology, University of Oxford

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Mark's research interests are the archaeology and history of the Roman Empire, especially the Middle East, and the Romano-British context, notably the Cherwell valley, Oxfordshire, and west Wales.

Mark studied Archaeology at Saint Davids University College, Lampeter in Wales, and Classical Archaeology at Wolfson College and Somerville College at the University of Oxford. He is a Fellow of the Society of Antiquaries, and a Fellow at Wolfson. He has worked in magazine publishing in the fields of archaeology, art history, and history since 2002. He specialises in the Roman period and has authored several books in this area. His most recent publication is The Plight of Rome in the Fifth Century AD (Abingdon: Routledge, 2017). He is currently preparing A Compendium of Roman Emperors (London: Routledge, 2026), which is due to be published in the spring. Mark is an accomplished field archaeologist. His recent discovery of a Roman fort in west Wales was followed by successful survey and trial excavation is planned in July.

–present Supernumerary Fellow, Archaeology, University of Oxford

Experience