Kallas: Understandable Why Ukraine Targets Russia's Oil Revenues

MENAFN - UkrinForm) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas made the remarks ahead of a European Council meeting in Brussels, Ukrinform reports.

"The majority of Russia's funding for the war comes from oil revenue. So clearly, Ukraine wants this war to stop, and that is why cutting off the funding for the war is the way to do it," Kallas said.

She expressed her conviction that the West should "put pressure on Russia" rather than force Ukraine to surrender in order to end the war, adding that the EU was "very committed."

Germany to continue supporting Ukraine but expects reforms – Vice Chancellor

As Ukrinform reported, a two-day meeting of the European Council began today. Support for Ukraine is scheduled to be discussed tomorrow.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is due to address the leaders of EU member states tomorrow morning.