Russian Strike Destroys Supermarket Chain's Logistics Center In Kropyvnytskyi

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the company announced the destruction in a post on Instagram.

The post reported fatalities and injuries but did not provide specific figures. The company also assured the public that it was doing everything possible to support those affected and their families.

Following the destruction of the logistics center, the company is restructuring its logistics operations and seeking alternative ways to supply goods to its stores.

Faino Market warned of possible delivery delays and the temporary unavailability of certain products. The company plans to restore its mobile app in the near future. Despite the destruction, the chain's employees continue to work.

Aftermath of the Russian shelling in Kropyvnytskyi / Photo: Myroslava Lypa, Ukrinform

Suspilne Kropyvnytskyi reported that the strike hit the company's warehouses in the regional capital.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russia attacked the Kirovohrad region with nearly 360 drones, with strikes recorded at 26 locations. Three people were killed and six were injured.

First photo is illustrative: State Emergency Service of Ukraine (DSNS)