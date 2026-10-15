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Injury Toll After Russian Strike On Store In Odesa Region Rises To Four

Injury Toll After Russian Strike On Store In Odesa Region Rises To Four


Date: 2026-10-15 10:10:22

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (DSNS) announced this on Facebook.

"A large-scale fire broke out in a supermarket building following a Russian strike in the Odesa region. Preliminary reports indicate that four people were injured," the statement said.

Firefighting efforts were complicated by repeated air raid alerts. Rescuers were forced to suspend their work and move to safe locations each time an alert was issued.

Read also: Russians strike logistics company warehouses in Dnipropetrovsk region

Vehicles parked nearby were also damaged in the strike.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on October 15, Russian forces struck a store in the Odesa region with a drone. Three people had initially been reported injured.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine (DSNS)

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