Senate Palestine Committee, German Ambassador Review Regional Developments, Gaza Humanitarian Situation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 15 (Petra) - The Senate Palestine Committee, chaired by Senator Mazen Darwazeh, met Thursday with German Ambassador to Jordan Bertram von Moltke to discuss regional political developments, the humanitarian situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, and international efforts to protect civilians and secure a just, comprehensive peace.

Darwazeh highlighted the seven-decade "strategic" partnership between Amman and Berlin, expressing appreciation for German development support in water, education, and refugee response programs including joint educational initiatives like the German-Jordanian University and Schneller School.

Addressing the core of the regional crisis, Darwazeh reiterated that establishing an independent, viable Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital under a two-state framework remains the only path to lasting stability.

He cited His Majesty King Abdullah II's address at the UN General Assembly calling for accountability, an end to occupation, and an immediate halt to unilateral settlement expansions, land confiscations, and violations targeting the historic and legal status quo of Jerusalem's Islamic and Christian holy sites under Hashemite Custodianship.

On Gaza, Darwazeh called for unhindered overland humanitarian access, sustained ceasefires, protection for medical and relief workers, and joint support for UNRWA.

He commended Germany's participation in Jordanian air-drop operations and urged enhanced coordination to rehabilitate Gaza's devastated healthcare infrastructure and support Royal initiatives evacuating critically ill Palestinian children for medical treatment in Jordan.

For his part, Ambassador von Moltke emphasized that the Palestinian cause remains of paramount global and European concern, noting complete alignment between German and Jordanian positions regarding core regional principles.

Von Moltke commended His Majesty King Abdullah II's address at the UN General Assembly, describing it as one of the most powerful and lucid interventions addressing the realities of the Palestinian issue and regional escalation.

The German envoy reaffirmed Berlin's unwavering support for a negotiated two-state solution ending the occupation and leading to an independent Palestinian state along 1967 borders. He also explicitly endorsed the preservation of the historic and legal status quo in Jerusalem, stressing alignment with Jordan on protecting the city's holy sites.

Regarding Gaza, Ambassador von Moltke condemned the widespread destruction caused by the conflict, stressing the absolute necessity of unhindered humanitarian access and the opening of all border crossings to meet urgent civilian needs.

He noted Germany's active participation in joint humanitarian air-drops to Gaza alongside Jordan and underscored Berlin's continued financial and political backing for UNRWA to sustain its essential relief, educational, and health services for refugees.

Furthermore, von Moltke expressed strong support for His Majesty's humanitarian initiative to evacuate sick and wounded Palestinian children from Gaza for specialized medical treatment in Jordan, praising the Kingdom's leadership in humanitarian relief.

//Petra// AA