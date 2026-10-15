Chronic Kidney Disease Market Analysis 2036: Industry Trends, Market Size, And Emerging Therapeutic Developments Delveinsight Tricida, Otsuka Pharmaceuticals, Astrazeneca

MENAFN - GetNews) The Key Chronic Kidney Disease Companies in the market include - Tricida, Otsuka Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, and others.

(Albany, New York) - October 15, 2026: DelveInsight's “Chronic Kidney Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2036′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Chronic Kidney Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Chronic Kidney Disease market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Chronic Kidney Disease market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Chronic Kidney Disease Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Chronic Kidney Disease Market Report:



The Chronic Kidney Disease Market Size across the 7MM was valued at nearly USD 5 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to witness further growth through 2036.

In September 2026, The FDA approved finerenone to reduce the urinary albumin-to-creatinine ratio (UACR) in adults with chronic kidney disease (CKD) associated with type 1 diabetes. The approval was based on findings from the Phase III FINE-ONE clinical trial.

In August 2026, Otsuka announced two-year results from the Phase III VISIONARY trial evaluating sibeprenlimab in patients with IgA nephropathy, a kidney disorder that may progress to chronic kidney disease (CKD). The findings further support the investigation of sibeprenlimab's potential to preserve kidney function and slow disease progression.

In July 2026, The FDA granted traditional approval to iptacopan for slowing kidney function decline in adults with primary IgA nephropathy who are at risk of disease progression. The decision was supported by two-year results from the Phase III APPLAUSE-IgAN clinical trial.

In June 2026, Bayer announced positive findings from the Phase III FIND-CKD trial evaluating finerenone in adults with non-diabetic chronic kidney disease (CKD). The treatment improved the estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) slope and lowered the risk of a composite kidney and cardiovascular outcome by 23% compared with placebo.

In June 2026, Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. announced that the US FDA issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) for the resubmitted New Drug Application (NDA) for oxylanthanum carbonate (OLC), an investigational treatment designed to manage hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) undergoing dialysis.

In January 2026, Mineralys Therapeutics reported a corporate update that highlighted recent and upcoming clinical and regulatory milestones for Lorundrostat in CKD and related conditions.

In Sept 2025, eGenesis obtained FDA approval for its Investigational New Drug (IND) application to initiate clinical trials of EGEN-2784, a genetically engineered porcine kidney, for end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). The Phase 1/2/3 trial will assess safety and efficacy in dialysis-dependent patients aged 50 and above who are on the transplant waiting list.

In August 2025, Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: UNCY), a clinical-stage biotech company specializing in kidney disease therapies, announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued U.S. Patent 12,377,082 for UNI-494 in the treatment of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD). This patent extends a prior method-of-use patent that covered UNI-494 for treating Acute Kidney Injury.

In March 2025, The FDA approved an expanded indication for furosemide injection (Furoscix; scPharmaceuticals, Inc.) to manage edema in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), including nephrotic syndrome. The expanded treatment is anticipated to be available by April 2025, following the FDA's acceptance of the supplemental new drug application in July 2024.

In February 2025, semaglutide (Ozempic) has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for patients with Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) and Type 2 Diabetes (T2D). This approval represents a significant milestone, as it is the first GLP-1 receptor agonist shown to lower the risk of kidney disease progression, kidney failure, and cardiovascular-related death in these patient populations.

In February 2025, Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAZE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging human genetics to develop innovative small-molecule precision medicines for renal, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, has announced that the first patient has been dosed in its Phase 2 HORIZON Study of MZE829 for APOL1 kidney disease (AKD). MZE829 is an oral small-molecule APOL1 inhibitor being developed as a potential treatment for AKD, a form of chronic kidney disease that affects over one million patients in the United States.

The US accounts for the largest Chronic Kidney Disease Market Size i.e., nearly USD 2.9 Billion, in comparison to EU4 (Germany, Italy, France, and Spain) and the UK, and Japan.

Among EU4 and the UK, Germany had the highest Chronic Kidney Disease Market Size at approximately USD 480 million in 2025, followed by the UK with around USD 335 million in the same year.

The Chronic Kidney Disease Market Size in Japan was valued at approximately USD 665 million, capturing about 13% of the market size in 2025, which is expected to change by 2036.

As per DelveInsight analysis, in 2025, there were approximately 82.5 million prevalent and nearly 14.5 million Chronic Kidney Disease Diagnosed Prevalent Cases in the 7MM. These cases are projected to increase further during the forecast period (2026-2036), due to the increasing geriatric population.

In 2025, the US accounted for the highest number of Chronic Kidney Disease Diagnosed Prevalent Cases among the 7MM, representing approximately 26% of the total, with around 3.8 million cases. This figure is anticipated to rise by 2036.

In 2025, Germany recorded the highest number of chronic kidney disease diagnosed prevalent cases among EU4 and the UK, with nearly 2.2 million cases, followed by the UK with approximately 2.1 million cases. In contrast, Italy reported the lowest, with around 845,000 cases.

In 2025 Japan accounted for around 2.5 million Chronic Kidney Disease Diagnosed Prevalent Cases, which is expected to change by 2036.

As per DelveInsight analysis, the gender distribution of the disease in the US indicates a female predominance, with approximately 2.1 million cases among females and 1.7 million cases among males in 2025.

Key Chronic Kidney Disease Companies: Tricida, Otsuka Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, and others

Key Chronic Kidney Disease Therapies: TRC101 (Veverimer), Tolvaptan, AZD5718, and others The Chronic Kidney Disease epidemiology based on gender analyzed that Chronic Kidney Disease is slightly more common in women (14%) than men (12%)

Chronic Kidney Disease Overview

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) is a long-term condition characterized by a gradual loss of kidney function over time. The kidneys play a crucial role in filtering waste, toxins, and excess fluids from the blood. In CKD, this filtering ability is impaired, leading to a buildup of harmful substances in the body.

The condition is often caused by underlying health issues such as diabetes, high blood pressure, or glomerulonephritis. Symptoms may not appear until the disease is advanced and can include fatigue, swelling, nausea, and difficulty concentrating. Left untreated, CKD can progress to kidney failure, requiring dialysis or a kidney transplant. Early detection and management, including lifestyle changes and medications, can help slow disease progression.

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Chronic Kidney Disease Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2022 to 2036. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Chronic Kidney Disease Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Chronic Kidney Disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Chronic Kidney Disease

Prevalent Cases of Chronic Kidney Disease by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Chronic Kidney Disease Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Chronic Kidney Disease

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Chronic Kidney Disease epidemiology trends @ Chronic Kidney Disease Epidemiology Forecast

Chronic Kidney Disease Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Chronic Kidney Disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Chronic Kidney Disease

Prevalent Cases of Chronic Kidney Disease by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Chronic Kidney Disease Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Chronic Kidney Disease

Chronic Kidney Disease Market

The dynamics of the Chronic Kidney Disease market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies and others during the forecasted period 2022-2036.

“Although the pipeline for the treatment of Chronic Kidney Disease looks robust, most of the investigational therapies aim at improving kidney function (measured by improved renal output), there are no curative therapies in development that aim to regain kidney function.”

Chronic Kidney Disease Therapies and Key Companies



TRC101 (Veverimer): Tricida

Tolvaptan: Otsuka Pharmaceuticals AZD5718: AstraZeneca

To know more about Chronic Kidney Disease treatment, visit @ Chronic Kidney Disease Medications

Chronic Kidney Disease Market Drivers



Rising Disease Prevalence: Increasing cases of diabetes, hypertension, obesity, and cardiovascular disorders are contributing to the growing burden of CKD.

Advancements in Treatment: The development of innovative therapies, including SGLT2 inhibitors and nonsteroidal mineralocorticoid receptor antagonists, is improving disease management.

Growing Awareness and Early Diagnosis: Improved screening programs and diagnostic techniques are supporting earlier detection and timely intervention.

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure: Greater investment in kidney disease management and expanding access to specialized healthcare are supporting market growth. Expanding Drug Pipeline: Ongoing clinical trials and research into therapies that slow disease progression are creating new market opportunities.

Chronic Kidney Disease Market Barriers



High Treatment Costs: Long-term medication, dialysis, and kidney transplantation can impose substantial financial burdens on patients and healthcare systems.

Limited Early Diagnosis: CKD often progresses without noticeable symptoms during its early stages, resulting in delayed diagnosis and treatment.

Adverse Effects and Safety Concerns: Potential drug-related side effects and complications associated with comorbidities may limit treatment options for certain patients.

Access and Reimbursement Challenges: Limited access to nephrology specialists, advanced treatments, and dialysis facilities can restrict treatment uptake. Disease Progression and Comorbidities: The complex nature of CKD, combined with diabetes and hypertension, makes disease management challenging and increases the risk of kidney failure.

Scope of the Chronic Kidney Disease Market Report



Study Period: 2022–2036

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Chronic Kidney Disease Companies: Tricida, Otsuka Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, and others

Key Chronic Kidney Disease Therapies: TRC101 (Veverimer), Tolvaptan, AZD5718, and others

Chronic Kidney Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Chronic Kidney Disease current marketed and Chronic Kidney Disease emerging therapies

Chronic Kidney Disease Market Dynamics: Chronic Kidney Disease market drivers and Chronic Kidney Disease market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Chronic Kidney Disease Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Chronic Kidney Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Chronic Kidney Disease market share @ Chronic Kidney Disease Treatment Landscape

Table of Contents

1. Chronic Kidney Disease Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Chronic Kidney Disease

3. SWOT analysis of Chronic Kidney Disease

4. Chronic Kidney Disease Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Chronic Kidney Disease Market Overview at a Glance

6. Chronic Kidney Disease Disease Background and Overview

7. Chronic Kidney Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Chronic Kidney Disease

9. Chronic Kidney Disease Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Chronic Kidney Disease Unmet Needs

11. Chronic Kidney Disease Emerging Therapies

12. Chronic Kidney Disease Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Chronic Kidney Disease Market Analysis (2022–2036)

14. Chronic Kidney Disease Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Chronic Kidney Disease Market Drivers

16. Chronic Kidney Disease Market Barriers

17. Chronic Kidney Disease Appendix

18. Chronic Kidney Disease Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.