Climate Green Launches Midea Ducted 25Kw Whole-Home Heating And Cooling From $3,999 Inc. GST

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 13, 2026 11:03 pm - Victorian Energy Upgrades-accredited provider also offers ducted systems from Rinnai, Daikin, Mitsubishi Electric, Panasonic and Carrier as Melbourne heads into summer

Melbourne, Victoria – October 2026 – Climate Green, a Victorian Energy Upgrades (VEU) accredited provider (Accreditation No. A2360), has announced its Midea Ducted 25kW system for whole-home heating and cooling, available from $3,999 inc. GST. The offer comes as Victorian households prepare for summer and look to replace ageing gas heaters and worn-out cooling systems.

The Midea Ducted 25kW is a reverse cycle system designed to heat and cool an entire home through a single ducted installation. The offer highlights four benefits: whole-home comfort, powerful performance, energy efficiency and optional smart control for managing the home from a phone.

“Spokesperson quote to be added here, for example on why whole-home ducted systems suit Melbourne households and why Climate Green is offering the Midea range.” said Climate Green.

More brands to choose from

Climate Green also offers ducted air conditioning from Rinnai, Daikin, Mitsubishi Electric, Panasonic and Carrier. Prices vary by brand, model and installation requirements, and customers can compare options on a single quote.

Rebates and eligibility

Eligible households may be able to access Victorian Energy Upgrades discounts when replacing an existing gas heater or less efficient system with an approved reverse cycle model. Eligibility and discount amounts depend on the home, the system being replaced and current program rules. VEU settings changed on 30 September 2026, so customers holding older quotes are encouraged to request updated figures. Climate Green confirms eligibility and handles the VEU paperwork as part of the installation.

Related products and services

Beyond ducted systems, Climate Green installs:

Split system and multi-head split system air conditioners

Heat pump hot water systems, including all-in-one, split and Neo Power options

Solar panels and solar battery systems across Melbourne

Households comparing brands can read Climate Green's guide, Best Reverse Cycle Air Conditioner Brands for Melbourne Homes in 2026:

About Climate Green

Climate Green is a Melbourne-based, VEU-accredited provider (Accreditation No. A2360) specialising in air conditioning, heat pump hot water and solar installations. Based in Campbellfield, the team services Melbourne and surrounding suburbs and supports customers through the VEU rebate process from quote to installation.

Media and customer enquiries

Climate Green

Phone: 1300 001 690

Email:...

Website:

Quote requests: /contact-us-climategreen/

Address: 5 Apricot Crescent, Campbellfield VIC 3061

Terms and conditions apply.“From” pricing is inc. GST and varies by brand, model, site assessment and installation requirements.