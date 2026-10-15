KCM Trade's Chief Market Analyst Tim Waterer: US Earnings Must Carry The Load Amid High Yields & Oil

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 14, 2026 12:50 am - KCM Trade's Tim Waterer: US earnings season must offset 5.2% 10-year yields and $106 Brent, with chip stocks hit by China's CXMT DRAM design news. Dollar Index holds above 102 ahead of key US CPI as gold stays range-bound between $4,000 and $4,500.

Q3 earnings season in the US gets underway in earnest this week, and the corporate sector once again needs to deliver enough growth and constructive guidance to offset the twin headwinds of elevated bond yields and high oil prices. Expectations are already high after a solid first half of the year, which raises the bar for companies. In this environment, it is entirely possible that even solid earnings beats will be met with muted reactions, or outright selling pressure, if guidance fails to impress. With the technology sector having been the primary engine behind much of the S&P 500's gains so far in 2026, the AI trade will once more need to step up and provide enough optimism to counterbalance a less supportive backdrop of high yields and expensive energy.

Semiconductor names have come under particular pressure this week after Chinese firm CXMT unveiled a more efficient design for its DRAM pattern. The news weighed most heavily on the South Korean heavyweights Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix. While CXMT's new design is not yet in commercial production, the development serves more as a wake-up call for South Korean and US chipmakers than an immediate existential threat. Samsung and SK Hynix still command more than 80% of the high-bandwidth memory market that is critical to AI data centres, but the episode has reminded investors that competitive pressure in the memory space is never far away.

Gold's situation is little changed from last week. The metal remains confined to a relatively tight range, with dips attracting bargain-hunting interest while further upside continues to be capped by persistent strength in bond yields. The most plausible near-term catalyst for a move higher would be a surprisingly soft US inflation reading, which could weaken both the dollar and Treasury yields. Conversely, a stronger-than-expected CPI print would likely support yields and the greenback, putting renewed pressure on gold. For now, the precious metal looks set to remain in the $4,000–$4,500 range in the near term. Technical levels to watch (close to current levels) include support at $4,130 and $4,110, and resistance at $4,190 and $4,220.

The US dollar continues to draw support from the combination of high oil prices and elevated yields. With the 10-year Treasury yield still hovering around 5.2% and Brent trading near $106, the Dollar Index has spent an extended period above the 102 level, even though the Federal Reserve is widely expected to leave rates unchanged at this month's meeting. The high-yield, high-oil mix is keeping demand for the dollar firm. Whether the DXY can maintain its grip on the 102 handle may hinge on this week's US inflation data. Headline CPI is expected to rise from 3.4% to 3.6%, while core CPI is forecast to edge up from 2.4% to 2.5%. It would probably take a significant upside surprise in the core reading to meaningfully increase the odds of a rate hike at this month's meeting, with December remaining the more likely timing for the next move. CPI is due today, with PPI following on Thursday.

For the remainder of the week, US inflation data, the start of earnings season, developments in the semiconductor space, and Middle East headlines that affect the oil price are likely to set the tone. Risk assets have so far shown an ability to coexist with current bond yields and triple-digit Brent prices, albeit somewhat reluctantly. That tolerance is predicated on expectations of a relatively shallow Fed hiking cycle and a terminal rate that does not move materially higher from here. Any further spike in oil, however, could push yields higher and quickly disrupt that equilibrium for equities.