MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 14, 2026 12:52 am - Eagle Cash For Cars is a locally owned Calgary buyer of cars, vans, SUVs and trucks, running or not. The company dispatches from northeast Calgary and serves all four quadrants of the city.

Calgary, Alberta - Calgary police statistics cited by Global News (2026) show 369 reported catalytic converter thefts so far this year, compared with 147 in all of 2025. The figure matters to owners of idle vehicles, because the converter is one of the factors that sets the price of scrap car removal in Calgary.

The Global News report was posted on June 24, 2026. A Calgary police sergeant quoted in the story said the metals inside a converter are worth more than they were a year ago. Those metals are platinum, palladium and rhodium. A car that still has its converter holds more value than one that does not.

Eagle Cash For Cars, a Calgary buyer of junk, scrap and running vehicles, lists five factors that decide its offers for scrap car removal in Calgary: vehicle weight, current scrap metal prices, parts demand for the year, make and model, vehicle condition, and catalytic converter status. The company's scrap page puts a mid-size sedan at about 1,400 to 1,600 kilograms and a half-ton truck at about 2,000 kilograms. Heavier vehicles hold more recoverable metal.

The company states that a missing converter lowers an offer but does not disqualify the vehicle. It says the difference can reach hundreds of dollars, depending on the market. It also states that quotes use current Alberta metal pricing and hold for about seven days.

Key Facts

Service: junk car removal, scrap car removal and cash for cars in Calgary and 31 other Alberta communities

Towing: free on every accepted offer, with no distance fees, according to the company

Payment: cash at pickup, with e-transfer or cheque available on request

Paperwork: the standard Alberta Bill of Sale, completed at pickup

Hours: 7 AM to 10 PM, seven days a week

Pickup: same-day service is often possible in Calgary, Airdrie, Cochrane, Okotoks and High River; outer communities are usually scheduled within a few days

What Owners Should Have Ready

Owners can speed up a pickup by preparing a few items before they call. The company asks for government photo ID and a current Alberta registration in the owner's name. A financed vehicle needs a lien release, and a vehicle registered to a person who has died needs documents showing legal authority to sell, such as a grant of probate or letters of administration.

Owners should also note the year, make and model, whether the vehicle starts, any major damage and any missing parts, including the converter. Plates belong to the owner and should be removed before pickup. Insurance should be cancelled only after the pickup is complete.

Owners who are weighing scrap car removal in Calgary can compare at least two quotes, ask whether towing is included and confirm when payment is made.

About Eagle Cash For Cars

Eagle Cash For Cars is a locally owned Calgary buyer of cars, vans, SUVs and trucks, running or not. The company dispatches from northeast Calgary and serves all four quadrants of the city. More information is available at