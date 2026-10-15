MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 14, 2026 12:58 am - ValanoIPC Unveils the New Industrial Embedded Computer: The Key to Reliable Edge Computing Solutions!

Guangdong, China – October 13,2026 - As industrial automation accelerates and edge computing becomes the foundation of smart manufacturing, ValanoIPC, a global leader in industrial computing solutions, today announced the launch of its latest innovation-a robust and versatile Industrial Embedded Computer engineered for maximum reliability and performance in mission-critical applications. Flora Lee, spokesperson for ValanoIPC, introduced the new product at the company's annual Innovations in Automation event, emphasizing its pivotal role in the next generation of industrial digitalization.

The Industrial Revolution Moves to the Edge

Over the past decade, the rapid growth of Industry 4.0, the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), real-time data analytics, and artificial intelligence has drastically changed how factories, utilities, and logistics operators approach computing. Centralized cloud models, while powerful, often cannot provide the millisecond-latency, ultrahigh availability, and robust environmental protection required at the production line or in the field. This need has led to a paradigm shift-one in which edge devices like the Industrial Embedded Computer ( hold the key to delivering smart, secure, and unstoppable automation exactly where it's needed most.

“As factories and infrastructure become smarter, the requirements for reliability, speed, and flexibility at the edge are greater than ever,” Flora Lee explained.“With our new Industrial Embedded Computer, ValanoIPC delivers the computing power, rugged resilience, and open integration demanded by modern industries. We're helping our customers transform data into decisions-faster, safer, and closer to where value is created.”

Product Overview: The New Industrial Embedded Computer from ValanoIPC

Built for Harsh Environments, Built for the Future

Unlike traditional computers, the Industrial Embedded Computer from ValanoIPC is not merely designed to survive in tough environments-it is meticulously engineered to thrive. Key features include:

Fanless and Rugged Chassis: Utilizing a sealed, all-metal enclosure and passive cooling, the computer operates reliably in dusty, humid, and high-vibration environments, tolerating temperatures from -20°C to 70°C.

Wide Input Voltage Range: Ensures stable operation in unstable power conditions, with integrated surge and ESD protection for safety.

Rich Industrial I/O: Multiple serial ports (RS-232/422/485), USB, Ethernet, digital inputs/outputs, and expansion slots to connect legacy and modern equipment effortlessly.

Flexible Mounting Options: Wall, VESA, and DIN-rail mounting support easy, secure installation inside control cabinets, vehicles, or next to the production line.

Long-Term Availability and Support: Ensuring at least five years of supply chain consistency, plus extended warranties and after-sales service.

Scalability: Multiple performance classes available, from space-saving ARM variants to high-end x86 models with support for AI accelerators, GPUs, or specialized fieldbus modules.

Security: Hardware-based features such as TPM 2.0, Secure Boot, and encrypted data storage to protect critical operations at the edge.

Powering Edge Computing for Multiple Industries

The Industrial Embedded Computer is tailored for deployment in sectors such as:

Smart manufacturing and flexible automation

Energy (wind farms, substations, oil & gas)

Transportation and fleet management (railway, AGVs)

Logistics, warehousing, and supply chain

Utilities, smart city infrastructure, and environmental monitoring

Retail and kiosk systems in demanding public environments

Transforming Edge Computing: Key Advantages

1. Low Latency, High Reliability

With its on-site deployability, the Industrial Embedded Computer processes and reacts to sensor data in real time, eliminating cloud-induced latency and ensuring continuous operation-even if remote networks are interrupted.

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2. Ruggedness and Dependability

Thanks to advanced engineering and industry certifications, ValanoIPC's Industrial Embedded Computer withstands harsh settings-dust, shock, vibration, and wide temperature swings-where consumer or standard office PCs would fail.

3. Secure and Manageable

IT and OT departments benefit from centralized and remote management via leading platforms, as well as robust cybersecurity features for data integrity and operational resilience.

4. Seamless Integration

Multiple OS support (Windows, Linux, and select RTOS), customizable BIOS, and out-of-the-box compatibility with PLCs, SCADA, MES, and IIoT networks make the solution easy to deploy and maintain.

5. Flexible Expansion

Support for PCIe and M.2 cards allows future upgrades-from wireless connectivity to machine vision and AI processing at the edge-future-proofing your industrial infrastructure investment.

Use Cases: The Industrial Embedded Computer in Action

Smart Factory Control

Enable real-time machine monitoring, process automation, and predictive maintenance on the line-without tying up cloud bandwidth or risking network outages.

Transportation Systems

Process sensor data for fleet safety, driver assistance, and route optimization directly on buses, trains, or AGVs, ensuring decisions are made on the move.

Renewable Energy

Aggregate data from wind or solar farms, execute local algorithms for energy balancing, or ensure remote substations operate autonomously during outages with an onsite Industrial Embedded Computer.

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Machine Vision and AI

Host vision inspection, object recognition, or real-time defect detection right at the point of production-reducing reject rates and improving product quality without pulling data offsite.

A Word from the Spokesperson

“Our customers are not just building factories-they're building the backbone of future economies,” Flora Lee said at the launch event.“They need technology that is as resilient and adaptive as their teams. With the new ValanoIPC Industrial Embedded Computer, we're delivering a rock-solid foundation for industrial edge computing, digitalization, and smarter decision-making at scale.”

Supporting a Smarter, Safer, More Agile Industry

Digital transformation shouldn't mean complexity or compromise. From the very first concept, ValanoIPC designed the Industrial Embedded Computer to be:

Easy to deploy and scale across facilities, fleets, and field locations

Backed by real-world ruggedness, reliability, and support, reducing total cost of ownership

Flexible enough for a changing future-whether integrating AI, new sensors, or additional security measures

Flora Lee highlighted how this commitment translates into value for customers:“Edge computing is only as strong as its foundation.

With ValanoIPC's Industrial Embedded Computer, you get security, adaptability, and unwavering operation-even when the environment changes or your business scales up. It's the dependable heart of your digital production system.”

Availability and Support

The Industrial Embedded Computer is available for order immediately worldwide, with options for configuration, pre-installation of operating systems, and on-site deployment support. ValanoIPC offers full lifecycle services, including technical consulting, system integration, field service, and long-term maintenance-ensuring reliability long after installation.

For more information, to schedule a demo, or to discuss your specific industrial requirements, please visit or contact your ValanoIPC sales representative.