MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 14, 2026 2:51 am - The ESTEO brand represented by ESTEO AVTODOM led sales of new energy vehicles in September

The ESTEO brand is represented at the ESTEO Center AVTODOM Taganka, ESTEO Center AVTODOM Varshavka and ESTEO Center AVTODOM Stachek centers. It has maintained its leadership position in the premium and NEV segments of the Russian automotive market for the second consecutive month. A total of 1994 vehicles from the brand including the ESTEO V27, EXLANTIX ET and EXLANTIX ET8 models were sold in Russia in September.

The ESTEO brand is gaining popularity among Russian buyers. A key highlight of September was the strengthening of the brand's position in the NEV segment. The ESTEO V27 and EXLANTIX ET models secured spots in the top three of the SUV-E NEV segment for the month with sales volumes of 549 and 507 units respectively. Meanwhile, the EXLANTIX ET8 took first place in the SUV-F NEV segment with 347 units sold. Such strong results demonstrate that ESTEO's key attributes modern design, advanced technology, a digital ecosystem, impressive driving dynamics and everyday practicality resonate with consumers. Sales grew by approximately 30% compared to August confirming sustained interest in the brand amidst intense competition in the premium vehicle segment.

The brand's entire model lineup is available to customers at ESTEO AVTODOM dealerships. The ESTEO V27 is a hybrid SUV. It features the Golden REEV series-hybrid system comprising two electric motors with a combined output of 456 hp and a 1.5-liter turbo engine acting as a generator. It offers a total range exceeding 890 km and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds. The vehicle is equipped with the i-AWD intelligent all-wheel-drive system and offers eight driving modes with a ground clearance of 220 mm. The EXLANTIX ET is a full-size hybrid SUV with a range of 1180 km and a 0–100 km/h acceleration time of 4.8 seconds. It features air suspension, adaptive dampers and an advanced driver-assistance system, ensuring a comfortable and safe driving experience in all road conditions. The EXLANTIX ET8 is a six-seat F-class SUV with a range of over 1100 km. It is equipped with a 30-inch display, a ceiling-mounted screen for second-row passengers, a 23-speaker audio system and a built-in refrigerator. All three models are adapted for operation in Russian climatic conditions, featuring enhanced anti-corrosion body treatment and traction batteries with an intelligent thermal management system.

"Customers can explore the brand's philosophy and select a suitable vehicle at the ESTEO Center AVTODOM Taganka, ESTEO Center AVTODOM Varshavka and ESTEO Center AVTODOM Stachek centers. The ESTEO model lineup combines advanced hybrid technology with premium comfort. We are pleased that the brand's vehicles are resonating with buyers and achieving strong sales results. We are confident that the brand's success will continue to grow", - the press service of the AVTODOM Group commented.



AVTODOM was founded on December 21, 1992. It is one of the largest automotive holdings in Russia today. The company specializes in the sales and service of premium and luxury vehicles. The group's portfolio includes renowned global brands: Audi, AURUS, Bentley, BMW, BMW Motorrad, BRP, Changan, Ducati, ESTEO, EXEED, GAC, Harley-Davidson, Hongqi, JAECOO, Jaguar, KTM, Lamborghini, Land Rover, LiXiang, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Nordcross, OMODA, Porsche, SERES, Solaris, Voge Loncine, Volvo, Zeekr, DongFeng, Forland, Foton, Fuso, Hino, HOWO and Sitrak. AVTODOM is constantly expanding. The company opens new dealerships and upgrades the infrastructure of existing ones, develops used car sales, and offers a full range of financial services. It partners with reliable leasing companies and trusted banking partners.

54 dealership contracts with automakers officially represented on the Russian market were in effect at AVTODOM Group and AutoSpetsCenter Group on of March 1, 2026. Additionally, the companies have 21 active service contracts for vehicle maintenance.