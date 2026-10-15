No Taxi, Bus Needed: New Bridge Links Dubai Metro To Etihad Rail

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai Metro passengers can now walk directly to Etihad Rail's Dubai Al Yalayis Station through a new pedestrian bridge at Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station.

The bridge opened on Thursday, giving passengers on the Metro's Red Line a car-free way to reach Etihad Rail services to Abu Dhabi and Fujairah. Until now, passengers travelling between the two stations had to use the Etihad Rail shuttle bus from beside the Metro station.

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The new link does not replace the shuttle service. Instead, it gives passengers a choice: walk across the bridge or take the bus, particularly useful for those carrying luggage, travelling with children or simply not wanting to make the walk.

Passengers can access the bridge from both Exit 1 and Exit 2 of Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station. Clear signs direct them towards Etihad Rail Passenger Station.

The enclosed route includes escalators and moving walkways. A full transfer from the Metro station to Al Yalayis Station takes around five to seven minutes.

The bridge means passengers no longer need to step onto surrounding roads, arrange a taxi or make the transfer outdoors. It also brings three modes of public transport together at one point: the Dubai Metro, RTA buses and Etihad Rail.

The RTA bus stop outside the Metro station remains part of the interchange, allowing bus passengers to get off near the bridge and continue towards Etihad Rail. Meanwhile, those arriving by train from Abu Dhabi or Fujairah can walk across to Jumeirah Golf Estates and continue their journey on the Red Line.

Dubai Al Yalayis Station began passenger operations on September 30, connecting Dubai with Etihad Rail's inter-emirate network. But the pedestrian bridge was the missing part of the direct journey to reach the station.

With the bridge now open, the trip is simpler: Metro passengers can leave through Exit 1 or 2, follow the signs, use the covered walkway and arrive at Dubai Al Yalayis Station without getting into a car.

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