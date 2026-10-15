Kyrgyzstan Invites Tech Partners For Hydropower-Powered Data Centers

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan is inviting technology partners to establish data centers and computing facilities in the country, leveraging its renewable hydropower potential and favorable climatic conditions, President Sadyr Japarov said at the 7th CICA Summit in Baku, the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan announced.

"Kyrgyzstan has resources that are becoming strategic in the digital age: renewable hydropower and favorable climatic conditions. We invite technology partners to establish data centers and computing facilities on our territory," he said.

Addressing the Seventh CICA Summit in Baku, Sadyr Japarov said that the development of digital infrastructure creates opportunities to deepen international technological cooperation.

He noted that Kyrgyzstan is also interested in developing cross-border digital infrastructure and fiber-optic routes connecting Asia and Europe.

Among other promising areas of cooperation, Sadyr Japarov cited the development of energy infrastructure, the expansion of mutually beneficial electricity trade, and attracting investment in modern energy projects. According to him, the country has significant hydropower potential and opportunities to develop green energy.

The 7th CICA Summit is taking place in Baku under Azerbaijan's chairmanship, bringing together heads of state and government, as well as delegations from CICA member states, observer states, observer organizations, and partner entities.

The summit provides an opportunity to discuss dialogue and confidence-building among member states amid rising interstate tensions, escalating conflicts, and the emergence of new hotspots of tension, including in Asia.

One of the summit's key outcomes is the admission of Laos as a new CICA member. The summit is also expected to see the adoption of documents aimed at intensifying the organization's activities and strengthening cooperation in specific areas.