Dogfish Head's Most-Requested Rare Beer, Midas Touch, Returns

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A“liquid gold” recreation of a millennia-old beverage enjoyed by King Midas, this“Ancient Ale” was created using chemical evidence found in the Turkish ruler's tomb

MILTON, Del., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beginning tomorrow, Dogfish Head 's most-requested rare beer, Midas Touch, makes its highly anticipated return. The first of the brewery's“Ancient Ales,” this beer-wine-mead hybrid is a“liquid gold” recreation of a millennia-old beverage enjoyed by the historic King Midas, the chemical evidence for which was found during the excavation of the Turkish ruler's tomb. Midas Touch is currently making its way to taps and shelves across select states from coast-to-coast, but for drinkers who can't wait, Dogfish Head's Delaware locations will have it this week, both on draft and in 6pk/12oz cans.

MORE ON MIDAS TOUCH: Landing somewhere between a beer, a mead and a wine, Midas Touch is a liquid time capsule brewed with a unique blend of barley, honey, white Muscat grapes and saffron. Clocking in at 9.0% ABV, it is a sweet yet dry brew that appeals to both beer- and white wine-drinkers alike. Medium-bodied and lightly warming, Midas Touch boasts sweet notes of honey and orchard fruits, complemented by a subtle, earthy spice and a crisp, vinous finish.

“Of all our rare beers, Midas Touch is by-far the most beloved by drinkers,” said Sam Calagione, Dogfish Head Brewer & Founder.“Since we last brewed Midas, we've received countless messages and comments from our followers across our social media channels, as well as from guests that have visited our properties in Delaware, all begging us to bring this deliciously complex beer back. Well, we heard you and we couldn't be more excited for the return of this Ancient Ale!”

THE STORY BEHIND MIDAS TOUCH: More than two millennia ago, in what is now Türkiye, lived King Midas of Phrygia, a ruler rumored to bear a“golden touch.” Whether there's any truth to that myth, the world may never know, but it can be confirmed that King Midas was known to enjoy an alcoholic beverage.

Fast-forward more than 2,700 years, during the modern excavation of King Midas' tomb, the late biomolecular archeologist, Dr. Patrick McGovern of the University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archeology & Anthropology, uncovered a preserved drinking vessel, complete with remnants of the original liquid that once filled it. After careful chemical analysis of the vessel's remnants, he was able to determine the probable makeup of the ancient liquid, including the ingredients used to build the original recipe.

Enter Dogfish Head! Known for brewing with off-centered culinary ingredients of all kinds, the brewery's Brewer & Founder, Sam Calagione, jumped at the challenge to work with Dr. Patrick McGovern and bring this once beloved beverage“back from the dead.” In 1999, Midas Touch – and subsequently, Dogfish Head's“Ancient Ales” beer series – was born.

DOGFISH HEAD'S“ANCIENT ALES ” BEER SERIES: After the success of Midas Touch, Dogfish Head teamed up with Dr. Patrick McGovern for a plethora of other“Ancient Ales.” Similarly to the process used to create Midas Touch, each“Ancient Ale” was crafted with biomolecular evidence and cultural traditions from a specific era and region. Examples of Dogfish Head's various“Ancient Ales,” include, but are not limited to:



Chateau Jiahu (10.0% ABV): Developed in 2006, Chateau Jiahu is recreation of a 9,000-year-old beverage brewed with orange honey blossom, Muscat grape juice, barley malt and hawthorn fruit, the evidence for which was found in preserved pottery jars found in Northern China's Neolithic village of Jiahu, in Henan province.

Ta Henket (4.5% ABV): Developed in 2010, Ta Henket is a recreation of an ancient Egyptian beverage brewed with wheat, loaves of hearth-baked bread, chamomile, doum-palm fruit and a blend of Middle Eastern herbs using traditions plucked from Egyptian hieroglyphics and a saccharomyces yeast strain native to Cairo. Kvasir (10.0% ABV): Developed in 2013, Kvasir is a recreation of a 3,500-year-old Danish beverage brewed with red winter wheat, bog-grown berries, honey, birch syrup and a medley of herbs, the evidence for which was gleamed from the chemical, botanical and pollen analysis of an ancient drinking vessel from the Nordic climes of Scandinavia.

For more on Midas Touch and Dogfish Head's other“Ancient Ales,” please visit . To track down Dogfish Head's beers, check out the Fish Finder.

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DOGFISH HEAD CRAFT BREWERY:

With quality, creativity and non-conformity at its core, Dogfish Head has been committed to brewing unique beers with high-caliber culinary ingredients outside the Reinheitsgebot since the day it opened more than 31 years ago. Dedicated to exploring goodness of all kinds, Dogfish Head later expanded its beverage artistry beyond just craft beer to produce award-winning portfolios of full-proof spirits – whiskeys, gins, vodkas, rums and more – and spirits-based, ready-to-drink canned cocktails. A Boston Beer Company brand and proud supporter of the Independent Craft Brewing Seal, Dogfish Head is a Delaware-based entity consisting of Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, a production brewery and tasting room; Dogfish Head Distilling Co., a production distillery; Brewings & Eats, a brewpub and live music venue; Chesapeake & Maine, a seafood and cocktail spot; and the Dogfish INN, a beer-themed, canal-front hotel. For more about Dogfish Head, please visit or follow the brand on social media.

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Beginning tomorrow, Dogfish Head's most-requested rare beer, Midas Touch, returns.

CONTACT: Megan Bayles Dogfish Head Craft Brewery 3024993149...