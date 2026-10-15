4 Ways To Enjoy Fresher Foods At Home

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) Fresh fruits and vegetables add color, nourishment and satisfaction to life. Knowing your food was grown from the earth and nurtured by the sun and rain can add a whole new dimension of enjoyment to your meals, which processed foods often can't replicate.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

However, if you've ever bought a cart full of produce with the best intentions – only to watch as half of it goes bad before you've managed to use it – you aren't alone. Eating fresh foods is often easier in your healthy-eating dreams than in reality. With small habit changes, though, you can transform your household into a place where fresh, whole-food ingredients are at the center of your daily routines.

Consider these suggestions from the fresh produce experts at Avocados from Colombia.

Shop with a Plan

Meal-planning before you shop can help ensure every ingredient you buy has a purpose within its shelf life. Instead of picking out fruits and vegetables with vague aspirations of figuring out something to do with them later, you can simply consult your list and remember you need peppers, onions and avocados for that breakfast burrito recipe you want to try.

Pay Attention to Where Food Comes From

The source of your food can make a big difference in its freshness. When produce is grown and harvested with care then shipped quickly to its destination, it preserves quality and simplifies the journey from the farm to your table.

Consider fresh fruits like Avocados from Colombia, which aren't just grown but raised at high altitude in rich volcanic soil, nourished by mountain rain and harvested by the hands of growers who care about their land and their craft. The fruit reaches U.S. shipping ports in as little as 3-5 days, so you can confidently choose flavorful produce that arrives as fresh as possible from beautiful Colombian orchards.

With two harvest seasons across nine growing regions, fresh Colombian avocados can be enjoyed throughout the entire year, whether you want to serve bright guacamole or dice an avocado as a cool, creamy topping for a warm winter chili.

Use Fresh Ingredients in a Variety of Ways

It's always easier to use fresh ingredients when you're brimming with ideas of things to do with them. For instance, avocados can be transformed into guacamole, creamy salad dressing or flavorful sauces; sliced for use in grain bowls, salads or avocado toast; or frozen to blend into smoothies. This also makes it easier to buy produce in bulk or take advantage of sales.

Find Inspiration Online

Recipes like these Chicken and Avocado Rollups can be an easy solution for putting fresh avocados on the menu, offering the type of everyday joy the growers behind Avocados from Colombia hope you taste. Their new“Raised by Colombia” short film puts faces to that idea, following Don Hernando, a grower of 40 harvests, and his granddaughter Camila, who brought the science of growing home. It ends where your avocado does: at a family table, where the grandmother of the house serves it in a kitchen like yours.

To watch the film and discover more recipe ideas, visit AvocadosColombia.com/RaisedByColombia.

Chicken and Avocado Rollups

Recipe courtesy of Avocados from Colombia

Total time: 20 minutes

Servings: 5-6

2 tablespoons mayo

2 tablespoons sour cream

1 tablespoon lime juice

3 large flour tortillas, warmed

1 large avocado, smashed

2 Roma tomatoes, diced

1/4 cup red onion, diced

3 tablespoons cilantro, chopped

1 cup cooked chicken breast

6 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

In small bowl, mix mayo, sour cream and lime juice.

Place tortilla on flat service and spread with lime crema followed by smashed avocado.

Layer with tomatoes, red onion, cilantro, chicken and bacon. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Roll tortilla into tube shape and cut into pieces. Repeat with remaining tortillas and fillings.

Photo courtesy of Shutterstock (avocado on cutting board)

About Feature Impact

Feature Impact is 4media group's earned-first content solution for audience-ready storytelling at scale. Formerly Family Features, the editorial service delivers measurable earned media results and authentic consumer engagement through high-quality, topical and seasonally relevant multimedia content. Publicly-facing content is available at culinary.net and eLivingToday.com, with additional ready-to-publish resources for editors and journalists at editors.featureimpact.com. Learn more at featureimpact.com.

CONTACT: Michael French...