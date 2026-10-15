Childfree Trust Named One Of TIME's Best Inventions Of 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Social Impact designation signals that planning for the millions of Americans aging without children is a societal issue, not only a financial one

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Childfree Trust ®, the first nationwide estate planning and professional fiduciary solution built specifically for people without children, today announced that it has been named one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2026 in the Social Impact category.

To compile its annual Best Inventions list, TIME solicited nominations from its editors and correspondents around the world, as well as through an online application process. TIME evaluated contenders based on originality, efficacy, ambition and impact. The full list is available at ti.me/best-inventions.

The category is notable. Estate planning and fiduciary services are typically viewed as financial products. By recognizing Childfree Trust for social impact, TIME places the needs of people without children within a broader national conversation about how Americans are supported as they age.

The recognition comes amid a broader shift in how Americans are building their lives and families. While much of the national conversation around declining fertility has focused on why fewer people are having children, far less attention has been paid to what happens as more Americans move through life without children. Nearly one-quarter of U.S. adults are Childfree or permanently childless, creating new questions around who will serve as caregivers, advocates and decision-makers as this population ages.

“Childfree Trust came out of one question we kept hearing from people without children. Who makes decisions for me when I can't?” said Jay Zigmont, PhD, CFP®, Founder of Childfree Trust and a cultural economist focused on the Childfree Economy.“The entire system assumes you have children who will step in and care for you, and when you don't, there is a real gap. TIME recognizing this as a social impact issue, not just a financial service, puts a national spotlight on that gap and on a population that deserves solutions built for the way they actually live and age.”

“Solo-agers have unique needs that the current system either overlooks or ignores. Childfree Trust has been a major contributor to bringing Solo Aging into the American lexicon,” said Sara Zeff Geber, PhD, Senior Advisor to Childfree Trust and author of Essential Retirement Planning for Solo Agers.“The fact that TIME selected Childfree Trust as one of the Best Inventions of 2026 and put it in the Social Impact category is huge not only for Childfree Trust but for the Solo Aging community as a whole.”

“This isn't just about 'who cares for me in old age'; this is just as much about what happens if I am incapacitated. Who will feed my dog? Who can make decisions for me if I'm in an accident? As someone without children, I don't want to leave the most important decisions about my life to chance or assume someone will simply step in when the time comes,” said G.G., a Childfree Trust member.“Having a plan and knowing there are professionals who understand my situation gives me confidence that my wishes will be respected and carried out.”

Planning Beyond Traditional Family Structures

Childfree Trust provides a professional alternative for people who may not have or want family members serving in critical roles as they age. Childfree Trust, together with its partner trust company, can serve as medical and financial power of attorney, executor and trustee, helping members put plans in place for both their lifetime and beyond.

While the word "trust" often suggests a service reserved for the wealthy, Childfree Trust was built to be accessible, with an all-in-one membership designed specifically for childfree adults. For $999 a year, members receive finalized medical and financial powers of attorney, a will and a trust, along with a 24/7 emergency response call center.

Unlike traditional estate planning services focused primarily on preparing documents, Childfree Trust combines planning with the people and infrastructure needed to carry those plans out. The goal is to give members greater control over their futures and confidence that their wishes will be carried out when it matters most, a need that is deeply personal for people without children.

“The wealth management industry has traditionally planned around milestones like marriage, children and passing wealth to the next generation, but those assumptions don't reflect how millions of Americans are building their lives today,” said Heather Randolph Carter, Chief Brand and Culture Officer at Carson Group.“As more people plan for a future without children, advisors need to think differently about everything from retirement and long-term care to estate planning and legacy. Childfree Trust is helping bring those needs into the broader financial planning conversation.”

Consumers can learn more about Childfree Trust at

About Childfree Trust

Childfree Trust® is the first nationwide fiduciary estate planning and next-of-kin solution designed specifically for Childfree and Permanently Childless adults. The platform combines comprehensive online legal document creation with 24/7 emergency response and access to a professional fiduciary partner, ensuring members' wishes are protected in life and beyond. From naming medical and financial powers of attorney to creating detailed care and pet plans, the service provides peace of mind for those who value autonomy, security and continuity.

Childfree Trust is part of the Childfree Enterprises ecosystem, alongside Childfree Wealth®, a fiduciary-only financial planning firm, and under parent company Childfree InsightsTM, a research and education hub advancing understanding of the Childfree experience. Together, these brands define a new model of Life and Legacy StewardshipTM, helping Childfree people live intentionally and plan confidently for the future. Learn more at

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