From Expertise To Influence: In The Spotlight, From PLI Press, Offers Thought Leadership Roadmap

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As organizations and professionals compete for attention in an increasingly crowded marketplace, thought leadership has become an important tool for building credibility, strengthening reputations, and driving business growth. In the Spotlight: Turn What You Know into Thought Leadership That Drives Growth (PLI Press), by public relations and corporate communications expert Ioana Good, provides a practical roadmap for turning expertise into influence.

Written for attorneys, executives, entrepreneurs, and professional services leaders, In the Spotlight treats thought leadership as a business growth system instead of a visibility exercise. It connects media relations, storytelling, reputation management, crisis communications, and business development to illustrate how professionals become trusted voices in their industries.

“Many leaders have valuable expertise but struggle to share it in a way that builds trust and creates opportunity,” Good observes.“This book provides a practical roadmap for helping professionals communicate their ideas with clarity, establish credibility in their industries, and turn thought leadership into a meaningful driver of growth. As technology continues to reshape our world, those who will stand out will carry a distinct voice that is uniquely human.”

Topics covered include:



Identifying and communicating a distinct area of expertise

Building meaningful relationships with journalists and other influencers

Creating effective thought leadership content that's used across multiple channels

Navigating reputational challenges and crises

Measuring the impact of visibility efforts with metrics that matter Translating credibility and trust into long-term business growth

In addition to strategic guidance, the book includes practical tools and resources readers can implement immediately, including an expertise-development framework, media relations planning tools, editorial calendar templates, media training guidance, reputation-management strategies, and crisis communications resources.

“In the Spotlight reflects PLI's commitment to helping professionals develop the skills needed to grow and succeed throughout their careers,” says PLI President Sharon L. Crane.“By connecting thought leadership, reputation management, and business development, Ioana Good has created a timely and essential resource for readers looking to strengthen their professional profile and grow their impact.”

For more information and to purchase your copy, visit PLI.edu.

About the Author: Ioana Good is Founder and President of Promova and Co-Founder of Find A Rainmaker. A former journalist, she has advised thousands of executives on media relations, thought leadership, reputation management, and crisis communications. She is also a guest lecturer at Northeastern University.

About Practising Law Institute (PLI)

Founded in 1933, Practising Law Institute (PLI) is a nonprofit learning organization dedicated to keeping attorneys and other professionals at the forefront of knowledge and expertise. PLI provides accredited continuing legal and professional education programs delivered by more than 4,000 volunteer faculty, including top experts across practice areas. Additionally, PLI publishes a comprehensive library of treatises, practice guides, course handbooks, and journals, also available through the PLI PLUS online platform and app. The essence of PLI's mission is a commitment to the access to justice community. Based in New York, PLI also has an office and Conference Center in San Francisco. Visit pli.edu to learn more.

Contact:

Carroll Rudman, Infinite Global

+1 646 330 4512

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