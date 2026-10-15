2026 Chery International User Summit: LUXEED Advances Its Expansion Into The Middle East Luxury Mobility Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Chery International User Summit will take place in Wuhu, China, from October 18 to 24 under the theme“Eco-Tech For Our Future Life.” Bringing together technology co-creation, long-term development and cross-industry collaboration, the summit will explore the future of global mobility in the intelligent era, showcasing Chery Group's strategic vision, technological innovations and real-world achievements.

At the summit, LUXEED will make its global brand debut and announce its roadmap for entering the UAE market, marking a major step in the brand's expansion into the Middle East.









A Clear Roadmap for the UAE Market

LUXEED plans to enter the UAE market in the second quarter of 2027, with its flagship MPV among the first models scheduled to launch. Combining sophisticated design, an intelligent cockpit and advanced mobility technologies with a refined driving experience, LUXEED aims to bring a new expression of intelligent luxury to consumers in the UAE.

Over the next three years, LUXEED plans to expand its lineup to include flagship MPVs, full-size luxury SUVs, sport-oriented crossover FUVs and SUVs serving other niche segments. This growing portfolio will address a range of needs, from business travel and family use to more personalized driving experiences.

To meet the diverse needs of local consumers, LUXEED will introduce a range of powertrain options in phases, including battery electric vehicles (BEVs), range-extended electric vehicles (REEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs). This diversified portfolio will broaden consumer choice and strengthen the brand's position in the UAE's luxury new-energy vehicle market.

Developing a Local Sales and Service Network

As part of its preparations for entering the UAE, LUXEED is advancing plans to establish a local sales and after-sales service network. The brand aims to complete the initial rollout of key sales channels in major emirates, including Abu Dhabi and Dubai, by the end of 2027, with further expansion into other key markets to follow.

Working with local partners and experienced operating teams, LUXEED will establish an integrated operating system spanning brand showrooms, vehicle sales, customer experience and after-sales service. Through a consistent brand identity, professional service standards and a customer-focused approach, the brand aims to build awareness, strengthen customer confidence and establish a strong foundation for long-term growth in the UAE.

Building on Chery Group's Global Strength to Accelerate International Expansion

LUXEED's international expansion will be supported by Chery Group's established manufacturing and supply chain capabilities, global R&D network and experience in overseas market operations. Leveraging these strengths, LUXEED will develop products and services tailored to the needs of consumers across the Middle East.

As it expands internationally, LUXEED will bring its three brand values -“Extreme Driving Pleasure, Beyond-Class Enjoyment, Ultimate Intelligence” - to new markets, strengthening its presence in the region's intelligent luxury mobility sector and offering consumers a new generation of intelligent luxury vehicles.

Media Contact

LUXEED International

Ms. Wu Yi

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at