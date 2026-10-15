Chery International User Summit 2026: LUXEED Accelerates Its Entry Into Kuwait

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brand and Product Launches Planned for Q3 2027, Expanding Kuwait's Smart Luxury Mobility Market

WUHU, China, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Chery International User Summit will take place in Wuhu, China, from October 18 to 24 under the theme“Eco-Tech for Our Future Life.” Bringing together global partners and industry leaders, the Summit will explore technology co-creation, sustainability and cross-industry ecosystem integration. The event will showcase Chery Group's strategic vision and practical achievements, examining how intelligent technologies are shaping the future of mobility. During the Summit, LUXEED, a next-generation smart luxury vehicle brand, will make its global debut and reveal its latest plans for the Kuwaiti market.

Delivering a New Vision of Smart Luxury

A key highlight of the Summit, the LUXEED Global Brand Launch will take place on October 21, marking the global debut of the brand and its two flagship models. Under the theme“INTELLIGENCE, ENLIGHTENED,” the launch will bring LUXEED's three core pillars to life: driving pleasure through greater freedom behind the wheel; luxury defined by intuitive comfort and safety; and human-centric intelligence that adapts proactively to users' needs.

LUXEED Targets Kuwait Launch in Q3 2027

LUXEED is advancing preparations for its entry into Kuwait, with the brand launch and the start of vehicle sales planned for the third quarter of 2027, provisionally scheduled for September. Preparations are progressing across key business functions, with major milestones planned between the fourth quarter of 2026 and the first quarter of 2027. To meet the diverse needs of Kuwaiti consumers, LUXEED plans to introduce three models in 2027: a flagship luxury MPV, a sporty off-road SUV and a family-oriented crossover SUV. Together, the three models will form a versatile lineup tailored to the local market.

Embarking on a Global Journey

LUXEED will unveil its global strategic vision for the first time at the Summit on October 21. Building on Chery Group's established international presence, the brand aims to combine global standards with local market adaptations, bringing a new choice in smart luxury mobility to customers around the world. As LUXEED expands internationally, it looks forward to introducing its vision of next-generation smart luxury mobility to customers in Kuwait and other global markets.









Media Contact

LUXEED International

Ms. Wu Yi

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