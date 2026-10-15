Arizent Unveils 2027 Media Kits Across Seven Leading Financial And Professional Services Brands

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, United States, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Arizent today announced the release of its 2027 media kits across seven market-defining brands: Accounting Today, American Banker, The Bond Buyer, Digital Insurance, Employee Benefit News, Financial Planning, and National Mortgage News. The 2027 kits feature research calendars aligned to next year's biggest budget priorities, premium thought leadership through Arizent's LEADERS platform, custom content programs, and a full slate of events, including two new American Banker executive summits focused on risk and AI.

Prospective sponsors and agencies can download the 2027 media kits by completing the request form on Arizent's website: media-kit.

"Marketers need partners who can put their expertise in front of the decision-makers who matter most," said Whitney Parker Mitchell, Chief Marketing Officer at Arizent. "Our 2027 media kits bring together what our trusted brands do best: research that reflects where budgets are headed, editorially-powered thought leadership, custom content built around each sponsor's goals, and events that connect sponsors directly with senior executives. Every program is customizable, so sponsors can build the combination that fits their objectives."

What's Notable for 2027

2027 Research Calendars Aligned to Where Budgets Are Going. Each community's research calendar is built around the topics decision-makers say will drive 2027 spending, including agentic AI moving from pilot to production, fraud prevention and identity verification, on-chain finance, core modernization, and workforce and talent. Sponsors can align with syndicated studies, add custom questions, and activate findings through webinars, conference presentations, and content assets.

LEADERS: Elevated Thought Leadership. Sponsors can place executives in high-impact editorial environments, from moderated panel discussions to executive one-on-one interviews recorded remotely or in Arizent's Live Media Studio in Manhattan. With the in-person option, sponsors have the ability to add a valuable networking moment with fellow panelists and invited guests, building relationships with existing customers and prospects.

Custom Content Built Around Sponsor Goals. Arizent's custom content programs pair sponsors' expertise with the credibility of its brands, producing assets such as whitepapers, e-books, and videos that are distributed to each community's engaged audience.

Events, Including New American Banker Executive Summits. Sponsors can engage executives across Arizent's in-person and virtual events as thought leaders and solution providers through keynotes, fireside chats, panel discussions, and demo sessions. New for 2027, American Banker is launching executive summits focused on risk and AI, joining its existing on-chain finance summit.

Integrated Programs That Work Together: Arizent's content, media, demand generation, and event opportunities are designed to work together around shared themes. Sponsors can connect research, LEADERS thought leadership, custom content, demand generation and event sponsorships into a single integrated program, reinforcing one message across every touchpoint, engaging the same decision-makers throughout the year, and turning that engagement into qualified leads.

Brand Highlights

American Banker: Reaches 940,000 banking, credit union and payments professionals, with 75% in leadership roles. 2027 coverage focuses on AI and technology innovation, risk, policy and regulation, M&A, fraud and identity, payments and on-chain finance, and consumer and small-business banking.

The Bond Buyer: Serves 156,000 municipal finance professionals, 78% in leadership. Coverage includes policy and regulation, market intelligence and data, national and regional infrastructure, public-private partnerships, and bond insurance.

Digital Insurance: Engages 113,000 insurance professionals, 78% in leadership positions. Coverage centers on AI, data science and strategy, customer experience, digital transformation, emerging specialty lines, and insurtech.

Employee Benefit News: Connects with 311,000 HR and benefits professionals, 75% of whom are leaders. Coverage spans HR and benefits technology, employee engagement and culture, financial wellness, and health and wellness.

Financial Planning: Reaches 541,000 wealth management professionals across RIAs, independent broker-dealers, wirehouses, and bank advisors, with 70% in leadership roles. Coverage focuses on investment strategies, wealthtech, practice management, tax and high-net-worth planning, advisor recruiting and retention, and retirement.

National Mortgage News: Serves 229,000 professionals across originations, servicing, technology, and risk and compliance, with 68% in leadership. Coverage includes digital mortgages, next-generation buyers, regulation and GSE reform, emerging technology, and affordable housing.

Accounting Today: Reaches 1 million tax and accounting professionals at firms from solo practices to the Big Four, with 70% in leadership roles. Coverage spans tax law, accounting standards, technology, audit and assurance, practice management, and wealth management.

Availability

The 2027 media kits and community newsletters are available now. To request access, complete the form on Arizent's site: media-kit.

About Arizent

Arizent is the trusted business information company that advances professional communities in financial and professional services. Through independent journalism, proprietary research, market intelligence platforms, influential rankings, and live events, Arizent helps decision-makers cut through the noise and lead with confidence. The company powers leading brands including American Banker, The Bond Buyer, Financial Planning, National Mortgage News, Accounting Today, Digital Insurance, and Employee Benefit News - together reaching more than 3 million professionals and convening thousands of industry leaders at over 20 live events each year. Learn more at .





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CMO

Whitney Mitchell

Arizent

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CONTACT: CMO Whitney Mitchell Arizent...