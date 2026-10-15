Gray Media Partners With Hoda Kotb's Joy 101

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Collaboration Integrates Weekly“The Doctor Is In with Joy 101” Segments Across Aging Untold Episodes and Gray Local Newscasts

ATLANTA, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Media today announced a multifaceted content partnership with Joy 101, the wellness company founded by veteran journalist Hoda Kotb. Beginning in January 2027, the collaboration will deliver original Joy 101 health segments headlined by“The Doctor Is In with Joy 101” directly into Aging Untold episodes and Gray local newscasts, while establishing special appearances by Kotb on the nationally syndicated program.

Produced by Joy 101,“The Doctor's In with Joy 101” pairs Joy 101 co-founder and award-winning journalist Karen Swensen, whose work has appeared on NBC's TODAY with Hoda and Jenna, with Dr. Stephanie Moore, a triple-board-certified cardiologist with expertise in heart transplantation who spent more than 20 years on the faculty of Harvard Medical School. The weekly feature delivers clear, actionable wellness insight designed to help families navigate healthy aging and everyday vitality.







Aging Untold is in its second season of offering solutions for older adults and their caregivers. The 30-minute, unscripted conversation series features returning experts“Sam” Cradduck, Amy Cameron O'Rourke, Katherine Ambrose, and Dr. Rhea Rogers. Following a March 2026 debut season that reached more than seven million viewers age 18 and older, the series has expanded into additional non-Gray markets and is cleared in nearly 40% of television households nationwide. Gray will broadcast“The Doctor Is In with Joy 101” weekly within Aging Untold and across local newscasts in its markets.

In addition to contributing weekly segments, Hoda will appear on several Aging Untold episodes each year to share perspectives on wellness, resilience, and intentional living. Beyond the screen, Gray is bringing the partnership into the workplace through a new wellness initiative, giving participating team members access to the Joy 101 app and its expert-led resources.

“Partnering with Gray Media allows us to bring trusted, uplifting conversations about health and longevity directly to viewers across the country,” said Hoda Kotb, Founder of Joy 101. “Through Karen and Dr. Steph's work on 'The Doctor Is In with Joy 101,' we want to give Aging Untold audiences and local news viewers practical tools that inspire genuine vitality and joy.”

“Our viewers look to Aging Untold and our local news teams for honest guidance on issues that touch every household,” said Sandy Breland, Gray's Chief Operating Officer.“This partnership unites Joy 101's dynamic wellness insight with Gray's trusted reporting and deep connection to the communities we serve, creating a shared platform dedicated to helping audiences live healthier, more vibrant lives.”

Viewers can check local listings or visit aginguntold.com for broadcast schedules and streaming availability. More information regarding Joy 101 is available at joy101.com.

About Gray Media:

Gray Media, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. We are the nation's largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets. We serve 117 full-power television markets that collectively reach approximately 37% of US television households. The portfolio includes 78 markets with the top-rated television station and 101 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station in average all-day ratings across the 116 of such markets that were measured by Nielsen in 2025. We also own the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 46 markets and Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Our additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios.

Gray Contact:

Sandy Breland, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, 404-266-8333

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