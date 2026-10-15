Deann Cross Joins Ballast Rock Private Wealth As Senior Wealth Advisor

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cross brings nearly three decades of wealth management experience to BRPW, with a focus on comprehensive wealth management.

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ballast Rock Private Wealth (“BRPW”), an independent registered investment advisor providing holistic financial advice to high-net-worth individuals, families and business owners, today announced that Deann Cross, AIF®, has joined the firm as a Senior Wealth Advisor.

In her new role, Cross will work closely with clients across their financial lives, helping coordinate investment strategy, financial planning, and long-term wealth objectives. She will have a particular focus on multi-generational planning, supporting BRPW as the firm continues to expand its capabilities and serve the increasingly complex needs of individuals, families, and business owners.

“Deann brings the combination of investment expertise, planning experience and client perspective that is central to how we serve clients at Ballast Rock Private Wealth,” said Andrew Mescon, Chief Executive Officer of BRPW.“Her focus on business owner support, guiding families through generational wealth transfer, and mentoring the next generation of advisors will be an important part of our continued growth and we're excited to have her working directly with clients as we continue to build out the breadth and depth of our wealth management offering.”

Cross brings nearly 30 years of experience across financial services, investment management and private wealth advisory. She previously worked at another independent advisory firm, where she held leadership and advisory roles spanning investment management, financial planning and client service.

That experience will inform Cross's work at BRPW, particularly as she helps clients navigate decisions that extend beyond portfolio management alone. She will work alongside the firm's broader team to help clients connect their investment portfolios with retirement, estate, tax and other long-term planning considerations, while also informing the firms multi-generational wealth offering.

“I'm excited to join Ballast Rock Private Wealth and be part of a team that shares my commitment to putting clients first,” said Cross.“Throughout my career, I've valued the opportunity to build lasting relationships and help clients navigate the many aspects of their financial lives. I look forward to bringing that experience to Ballast Rock and working together to help clients feel confident in their financial future.”

Cross holds the Accredited Investment Fiduciary (AIF®) designation.

About Ballast Rock Private Wealth

Ballast Rock Private Wealth is an independent, SEC-registered investment advisor based in Charleston, South Carolina, serving high-net-worth individuals, families, business owners and family offices. The firm integrates advanced financial planning, tax alpha strategies, estate planning and custom investment solutions, including access to private market investments, to deliver bespoke, enduring value across generations. Formed by Ballast Rock Group, a diversified investment management firm, BRPW operates as a fiduciary focused on objective, unbiased guidance.





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