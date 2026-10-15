Wheeler Machinery Co. To Acquire SITECH Intermountain, Adding A Dedicated Construction Technology Team

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wheeler Machinery Co., Utah's authorized Cat® dealer since 1951 and celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to acquire SITECH Intermountain, the region's authorized Trimble® construction technology dealer. Upon closing, SITECH Intermountain will operate as a dedicated construction technology team within Wheeler, enhancing Wheeler's ability to deliver comprehensive equipment and technology solutions to customers in the construction, infrastructure and heavy civil segments.

The acquisition brings together two businesses serving the same territory of Utah and portions of Wyoming and Nevada: Wheeler's Cat® equipment sales, rental, parts and service network, with 15 locations and SITECH Intermountain's Trimble® grade control, site positioning, aerial and construction software, delivered from its locations in Salt Lake City and Hurricane, Utah.

Wheeler Machinery and SITECH Intermountain are closely aligned as members of the Campbell Companies family of businesses based in Salt Lake City. This acquisition formally unites the two, bringing SITECH Intermountain into Wheeler. SITECH Intermountain provides heavy civil contractors with local sales, installation services, personalized training and technical support for Trimble® construction technology across their entire fleet, regardless of machine brand. As a dedicated team within Wheeler, SITECH Intermountain will make it easier for customers to integrate machine control and jobsite technology across their Cat® and mixed equipment fleets.

The SITECH Intermountain team will join Wheeler's existing dedicated mining technology team, creating a combined Technology Division with in-house analytics, construction-specific and mining-specific applications and comprehensive site support and management. Wheeler's technology offering also includes fleet management tools such as VisionLink® and Cat® Central, which support both Cat and non-Cat equipment. Together, these teams give construction and mining customers a single, trusted source for technology that keeps their operations productive. The Technology Division will be led by Greg Jackson, vice president of technology, who has been promoted from SITECH Intermountain to lead the combined organization.

“We are excited to welcome SITECH Intermountain to Wheeler Machinery,” said Ben Romney, executive vice president of Wheeler Machinery Co.“Technology is transforming how our customers plan, build and manage their operations. SITECH Intermountain customers will continue to be supported by the trusted technology specialists they know today, now backed by the full strength and resources of Wheeler. With the addition of SITECH and our existing mining technology capabilities, our new Technology Division brings together industry expertise, analytics, connectivity and site support under one organization focused on delivering measurable outcomes for our customers, helping them improve productivity, reduce costs and make better decisions across their operations.”

SITECH Intermountain customers will continue to receive the same trusted Trimble products, training and support from the team they know, now as part of Wheeler Machinery's Technology Division, backed by Wheeler's resources and reach, including more than 400 service technicians.

The transaction is expected to close on December 31, 2026. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Wheeler Machinery Co.

Wheeler Machinery Co. has served as Utah's authorized Cat® dealer since 1951 and in 2026 is celebrating 75 years of supporting the customers who build Utah. With 15 locations and nearly 1,000 employees across Utah and portions of Wyoming and Nevada, Wheeler provides Cat equipment sales, rental, parts and service to customers in the construction, mining and power and energy industries. Wheeler is a member of the Campbell Companies family of businesses based in Salt Lake City. For more information, visit .

About SITECH Intermountain

SITECH Intermountain is the region's authorized Trimble® construction technology dealer, serving Utah and portions of Wyoming and Nevada. Established in 2014 as part of SITECH®, the global distribution network for Trimble solutions, SITECH Intermountain provides heavy civil contractors with grade control and paving control systems, site positioning systems, aerial solutions, fleet and asset management and construction software, backed by local sales, installation services, personalized training and technical support. SITECH Intermountain operates locations in Salt Lake City and Hurricane, Utah, including a Trimble Authorized Level 3 Service Center in Salt Lake City. Upon closing, SITECH Intermountain will operate as a dedicated construction technology team within Wheeler Machinery Co. For more information, visit .

Media contact: Matt Cloward, VP of Marketing

Wheeler Machinery Co.

801-974-0511

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