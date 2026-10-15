LDI 2026 Goes Beyond The Show Floor With An Expanded Lineup Of Special Events, Live Competitions, And Exclusive Las Vegas Experiences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From behind-the-scenes tours and live technology competitions to industry celebrations, professional training, career development, and networking, LDI, produced by Forge, brings the live entertainment community together on and off the show floor

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Design International (LDI)

Taking place December 2–8, 2026 at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall, with the Expo Hall open December 6–8, LDI is bringing the entire live entertainment community together for a week that goes far beyond the traditional tradeshow experience. From going backstage at some of Las Vegas' most talked-about entertainment venues to watching lighting and video artists battle it out live, connecting with industry legends over dinner, discovering the next big thing in technology and celebrating with colleagues after dark, LDI 2026 is where the industry comes to learn, connect, compete, and celebrate.

“LDI is so much more than a place to discover the latest technology. It's where the people behind the world's biggest productions come together as a community," said Jessi Cybulski, Show Director, LDI. "We've created a week packed with experiences you simply can't get anywhere else, from extraordinary backstage access and live creative competitions to meaningful career connections and celebrations that bring the industry together. Whether you're a first-time attendee or an LDI veteran, this is the week you don't want to miss."

Go Behind the Curtain At Las Vegas' Hottest Venues

An annual highlight of LDI, Backstage Las Vegas gives attendees an exclusive, all-access look at the technology, creativity and production operations powering some of the city's most exciting entertainment destinations.

This all-day experience takes participants behind the scenes at scheduled stops including PRG, Omnia Dayclub, Omnia Nightclub, Marquee Las Vegas, LIV Las Vegas and BleauLive Theater-offering an insider's perspective on the technology and teams that make these extraordinary venues come alive.

And the grand finale? Dierks Bentley live at BleauLive Theater.

With breakfast, lunch, dinner, transportation and the concert included, Backstage Las Vegas is an opportunity to experience the city through the eyes of the professionals who make its entertainment possible.

Watch Creativity Go Head-to-Head Live

At LDI, the technology doesn't just sit on display. It gets put to work in spectacular fashion. Two of the show's most anticipated live competitions return to put creative talent, technical skill and quick thinking in the spotlight.

In the Battle of the Busk, teams of lighting and video programmers face off in a high-energy showdown, using professional production technology to create live looks and visual experiences in real time. With no predetermined musical set list, competitors must improvise, collaborate and react on the fly while the audience watches the magic happen.

The VJ Challenge brings together talented visual artists for an electrifying competition where music meets motion graphics, LED technology and real-time visual performance. With musical genres determined by roulette, competitors have just minutes to turn an unexpected soundtrack into an unforgettable visual experience.

Both competitions showcase the extraordinary creativity and technical talent behind live entertainment, and give attendees a front-row seat to the action.

Get Closer to the Legends of Live Entertainment

LDI brings the people shaping the future of the industry together with the legends who helped build it.

On December 5, XLIVE: The Concert Touring Sessions brings together touring professionals for a full day of candid conversations about the creative, technical and business forces transforming concert touring. Moderated by Butch Allen of TAIT and Bob Bonniol of ACT Entertainment, the program explores the realities, innovations and opportunities shaping today's touring landscape.

The day leads into one of LDI's most beloved traditions: Dining With Dinosaurs presented by Geezers of Gear. This signature evening brings industry veterans, rising professionals and touring legends together over dinner for stories, laughter, shared experiences and the kind of connections that make LDI special.

Celebrate The Industry and the People Behind It

The Excellence in LIve Design Awards recognize the people, products, projects and innovations helping move the live entertainment industry forward.

The awards program adds another opportunity for the community to come together, celebrate outstanding achievement and recognize the creative and technical talent behind remarkable live experiences. Public voting is now open and winners will be announced on November 13, and recognized at LDI in December.

LDI will also host the LDI Booth and Product Awards Ceremony, and the Pat MacKay Diversity in Design Scholarship Ceremony.

Start the Day with What's Next

At the New Technology Breakfasts, attendees can start their mornings with a closer look at emerging technologies, products and ideas influencing the future of entertainment design and production. These morning gatherings offer an approachable way to hear directly about new developments before heading into another full day of LDI.

Build Your Career – and Your Network

LDI also creates opportunities for attendees at every stage of their careers.

The LDI Career Fair connects employers with professionals looking for their next opportunity, while the Mentoring Meet Up creates space for emerging professionals to connect with experienced members of the industry, ask questions and build relationships.

A dedicated Diversity Discussion brings members of the community together for important conversations about representation, inclusion and the future of the industry.

Connect After Hours

When the show day ends, LDI keeps going. LDI After Dark extends the experience into the evening, while LDIndustry Parties at the Circle Bar provide an informal place to reconnect with longtime colleagues, meet new industry friends and continue conversations started on the show floor.

And because some of the best connections at LDI happen when people simply spend time together, these social experiences remain an important part of what makes the event a true industry gathering.

Supporting The Whole Industry Community

LDI 2026 will once again put an emphasis on mental health and wellness in the Behind The Scenes Wellness Lounge, with programming designed to address the challenges faced by professionals working in the demanding live entertainment industry, with sessions focused on stress management, resilience, workplace communication, career transitions, and personal wellness. From yoga and one-on-one career coaching to overdose prevention training and practical strategies for navigating the pressures of live production, these sessions provide valuable tools to support a healthier, stronger industry.

Attendees can also start their day away from screens and stages at the Rise and Shine 5K Walk/Run, combining wellness, community and a little fresh air before the day gets underway.

One Industry. One Week. Endless Experiences.

Together, these experiences reflect what LDI has become: not simply a place to see new technology, but a place for the live entertainment community to learn, compete, celebrate, connect, recharge and experience the industry together. From an early-morning 5K to late-night conversations, from hands-on competition to backstage access at some of Las Vegas' most exciting venues, LDI 2026 is designed to make every day – and night –count.

LDI 2026 takes place December 2–8, 2026, at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall, with the Expo Hall open December 6–8.

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About Live Design International (LDI)

Established in 1988, Live Design International (LDI) is built on a 36-year history as the essential trade show and conference for global live design professionals. Attendees come to LDI to see the latest gear and entertainment technology in action, covering audio, lighting, projection, video, staging, special effects, and XR. It is also a great opportunity to refresh knowledge and professional training, in addition to networking and finding inspiration from colleagues, manufacturers, and distributors at the vanguard of entertainment technology. For more information, visit . LDI takes place December 2-8, 2026, in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV.

About Forge

Forge is a leading global B2B events and media company, connecting buyers and sellers across high-value industries through live events, trusted media brands, digital products and year-round communities. Powered by first-party data, technology and deep market expertise, Forge helps businesses discover opportunities, build the right relationships and stay engaged well beyond the event itself. It is a company guided by a single purpose, Moving Markets.

For more information, visit forgelive.com.

Media Contact

Charlene Soucy

LDI

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