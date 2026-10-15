Practice Smarter. Play The Entire Hole With Rapsodo MLM2XPRO And Rapsodo Studios, Available Today

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rapsodo's fastest launch monitor is available today for $899.99, and for the first time, golfers can putt out in a Rapsodo simulator round

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapsodo, the sports technology company known for bringing pro-level data to athletes in real time, today announced the availability of its Rapsodo Studios ecosystem with the flagship MLM2XPRO, bringing professional-grade performance data, advanced training tools and immersive 4K golf simulation together in one connected experience. Priced at $899.99, MLM2XPRO combines Doppler radar and dual-camera technology with instant shot feedback, 15 performance metrics and putting-enabled simulation. Paired with the new Rapsodo Golf Mobile and PC Apps, golfers can seamlessly move between practice, player improvement and virtual course play, including the opportunity to experience iconic destinations such as Bethpage Black and Quail Hollow from home.

“We believe the future of golf technology is about connecting every part of the game,” said Jon Tutuncu, general manager of Rapsodo North America.“With MLM2XPRO, our new mobile and PC platforms, and Rapsodo Studios, we're bringing accurate performance data, meaningful practice and immersive golf simulation together in one ecosystem. It's a major step forward in how golfers experience the game, whether they're at the range or playing at home.”

The MLM2XPRO is built to keep pace with golfers who hit, look and go again. Instant shot-to-show processing puts ball flight and data on screen right after impact, and dual-camera and Doppler radar tracking measure 15 performance metrics on every swing. For the first time on a Rapsodo launch monitor, golfers can also finish the hole, with putting now supported in simulation. The MLM2XPRO works with simulation partners GSPro, E6 Apex, E6 Connect and Awesome Golf.

Rapsodo built Studios around one idea: golf at home that's as real as it gets. Rapsodo Studios delivers stunning 4K course visuals on compatible PCs, and ball physics replicate real-world flight, bounce and roll, so shots react to the ground the way golfers expect. The library opens with 25 courses, with more on the way. Variable pin locations, tournament play and leaderboards mean the same course can play differently from one round to the next.

The launch also marks a major expansion of the Rapsodo Golf Ecosystem for existing MLM2PRO owners. With the introduction of the new Rapsodo Golf Mobile and PC Apps, MLM2PRO owners can access enhanced practice tools, performance insights and compatible golf simulation experiences without upgrading their hardware. Through R-Cloud, golfers can stay connected to their performance data across the Rapsodo Golf Ecosystem, creating more ways to practice, play and improve.

“There's a big difference between knowing your numbers and knowing what to do with them on the course,” said Pete Gibbons, director of golf at Rapsodo.“Golf is about making decisions: choosing the right shot, managing distance and knowing when to take a risk. Rapsodo Studios brings those real-course decisions into practice, allowing golfers to apply what they're learning while experiencing some of golf's most iconic courses in stunning 4K, all without leaving home.”

Together, the MLM2XPRO and Rapsodo Studios let a session be whatever a golfer needs that day, from dialing in wedge distances to playing a course they may never see in person or a family match with a leaderboard on the line. For golfers in colder climates, the season no longer has to end in October.

Pricing and Availability

The MLM2XPRO is available today for $899.99 at Rapsodo.com and participating retailers, including Amazon, Dick's Sporting Goods, PGA Tour Superstore, Golf Galaxy, Golf Town, Scheels and World Wide Golf Shops. Each unit comes with 12 Callaway or Titleist RPT golf balls and a 21-day free trial of Rapsodo Core ($199.99 per year), which includes up to two family member profiles, additional metrics, more than 30,000 simulated courses and a preview of two Rapsodo Studios 4K courses, each playable up to three times on a compatible PC.

A Rapsodo Studios membership is $399.99 per year and includes everything in Rapsodo Core, family member profiles for up to four golfers, the full 4K course library and On-Course Practice on a compatible PC. MLM2PRO owners' current memberships will now become Rapsodo Core memberships, and the device can utilize all Rapsodo Studios features for an additional $199.99 per year.

A media kit can be found here, including the minimum and recommended PC specifications for Rapsodo Studios. Learn more at Rapsodo.com.

About Rapsodo

Rapsodo defies limits with affordable, professional-grade technology to enhance the way athletes play across the world. Used by MLB teams, NCAA Division I Champions and elite PGA coaches, Rapsodo technology has earned multiple MyGolfSpy Best of Golf Awards and the Official Player Development Partner designation from USA Baseball, affirming Rapsodo's leadership in golf, baseball and softball tech. Do what you didn't think was possible. Play Without Limits. Play with Rapsodo. Discover more at Rapsodo.com.

Media Contact:

Sierra Moorman

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