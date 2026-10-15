ADRM Appoints Brian Karas As Chief Revenue Officer To Lead Global Growth Across Consulting, Managed Services And DEFENDER

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Appointment follows a period of significant growth as the security consulting firm expands its pursuit of enterprise, data center and public-space projects in the U.S. and abroad

Woburn, MA, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Data Risk Management, LLC (ADRM), the premier security consulting firm for large enterprises, data centers and public spaces, today announced the appointment of Brian Karas as Chief Revenue Officer.







ADRM CRO Brian Karas

The appointment comes as ADRM experiences significant growth across its advisory, managed services and software businesses. To further that momentum, the company is investing in the pursuit of new projects both domestically and internationally, with a focus on the complex, high-consequence environments where it has built its reputation: Fortune 500 campuses, hyperscale and colocation data centers, universities, arenas and transportation hubs.

As Chief Revenue Officer, Karas will lead ADRM's go-to-market strategy and own revenue across the firm's three lines of business: security consulting, managed services, and DEFENDER, ADRM's award-winning security program management platform. He reports to Chief Executive Officer Dan O'Neill.

“I first worked with Brian when he came in as a business growth consultant, and the impact was immediate,” said Dan O'Neill, Chief Executive Officer of ADRM.“He understood our clients, our people and our market faster than anyone I've worked with, and the plan we built together is a big part of why we're growing the way we are today. Bringing Brian on full time as our Chief Revenue Officer was an easy decision. We have the consulting bench, the managed services team and, in DEFENDER, a platform nobody else in our space can match. Brian is the right leader to take all three to a larger stage, at home and around the world.”

Karas's mandate spans the full ADRM portfolio:



Security consulting. ADRM's Assess, Transform and Ascend services: risk assessments, security program design, technology selection and project oversight for organizations whose facilities cannot afford to get security wrong.

Managed services. Ongoing operation, health monitoring and lifecycle management of clients' physical security systems, delivered without a third-party monitoring company or per-device monitoring fees. DEFENDER. ADRM's security program management platform, which runs the entire lifecycle of a security program (design, quote, build, run, prove and support) in a single system of record. DEFENDER was named the 2025 Managed Services winner in the Security Industry Association's New Products & Solutions (NPS) Awards and has been tested at scale to 50,000 devices.

In the role, Karas will expand ADRM's direct sales and partner channels, strengthen relationships with enterprise IT, facilities and security leaders, and extend ADRM's presence in the 30+ international markets the company already operates in.

“What drew me to ADRM as a consultant is what makes me excited to join as CRO,” said Brian Karas.“This team solves the hardest security problems for the organizations with the most at stake, and it does it with a depth of expertise that is rare in this industry. With DEFENDER, we've also built something our clients can't get anywhere else: one system that runs their whole security program and proves it's working. My job is to make sure far more enterprises, data centers and public venues know that ADRM exists, and to make it easy for them to work with us.”

Karas brings 20+ years of revenue leadership experience in Security. Prior to ADRM, he worked as an M&A consultant, and led sales teams at a variety of companies in the industry. He is based in Tampa, FL.

About ADRM

Advanced Data Risk Management, LLC (ADRM) is the premier security consulting firm for large enterprises, data centers, university campuses, and public spaces. Headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts, ADRM helps organizations assess risk, transform their security programs and operate them with confidence through consulting, managed services and DEFENDER, its award-winning security program management platform. DEFENDER was named the 2025 Managed Services winner in the Security Industry Association's New Products & Solutions Awards. Learn more at adrm-security.com.

Press Inquiries

Miranda Gaines

VP, Talent & Culture | Partner, ADRM

mgaines [at] adrm-security.com

1-888-899-ADRM

