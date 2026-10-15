Terry Gross & Paul Mccartney To Share The Stage For“A Conversation For The Ages”

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) November 23 event at New York's The Town Hall caps the celebration of Gross's 50 years with Fresh Air and benefits the enduring impact of public media

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHYY will present an extraordinary evening with one of the most beloved and revered musicians in the world and an interviewer who has inspired generations not only of listeners but other interviewers as well: Terry Gross in conversation with Paul McCartney, on Monday, November 23, 2026, at The Town Hall in New York City.







The event offers audiences a rare opportunity to experience an intimate, live conversation between one of the world's most influential musicians and one of America's most accomplished interviewers. It's the culminating celebration of Gross's 50 years with Fresh Air , honoring five decades of curiosity, thoughtful listening, music and revealing conversations.

All proceeds will directly benefit public media. McCartney's participation further supports the broader public media mission: ensuring trusted journalism, thoughtful conversation and exceptional cultural programming remain accessible to millions of Americans. As public media increasingly relies on the generosity of its community, this evening offers a meaningful way to help sustain that work for the long term.

“Terry has spent five decades showing us what can happen when a great question meets a thoughtful listener: people open up, stories take unexpected turns, and audiences discover something new,” said Bill Marrazzo, WHYY President & CEO.“To celebrate that legacy with Paul McCartney, whose music has meant so much to so many, is extraordinary. We're deeply grateful for his generosity and for everyone joining us to help sustain public media and Fresh Air's work for generations to come.”

“I was 13, screaming in the movie theater, when A Hard Day's Night came out,” said Terry Gross.“It is an honor to now have the opportunity to talk with Sir Paul, on stage, about different chapters of his life and music. Is there a better way to celebrate my 50th anniversary hosting Fresh Air? Absolutely not! Thank you, Sir Paul,” she said.

Throughout her career, Gross has brought an unmistakable blend of preparation, empathy, and candor to interviews with artists, authors, journalists, and others shaping our world. Her conversations move beyond familiar stories to explore the experiences, choices and ideas behind a guest's work. The result makes even the most celebrated figures feel accessible and relatable.

McCartney's career offers an exceptional counterpart to that curiosity. From his groundbreaking work with The Beatles to Wings and his extensive solo career, his songs have become part of the soundtrack of generations. His influence spans genres and reaches audiences around the world, while his creative output continues to reflect an enduring willingness to experiment and explore.

Earlier this year, McCartney released The Boys of Dungeon Lane, his first new solo album in more than five years, to critical acclaim. The album topped the global charts, with Top 5 debuts in more than a dozen countries – including his 24th UK #1 album across his extraordinary career as a solo artist, with Wings and as a member of The Beatles.

Together, Gross and McCartney will bring the evening's theme to life: the enduring power of great questions, great storytelling, and meaningful conversation.

The event will take place at The Town Hall, 123 West 43rd Street, between Sixth Avenue and Broadway, New York, NY 10036 and will directly benefit public media. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

For tickets and information, visit whyy.org/events. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Nancy Stuski at....

About Terry Gross:

Terry Gross is the host and co-executive producer of Fresh Air with Terry Gross & Tonya Mosely, the nationally syndicated program produced by WHYY-FM and distributed by NPR. During her 50-year tenure, she has helped make Fresh Air one of America's most respected interview shows.

Fresh Air has grown into a global phenomenon, reaching listeners in more than 200 countries and territories, with more than 6 million listeners over-the-air and via podcasts every week. The program has earned Peabody and Peabody Institutional awards and was named one of Time magazine's“100 Greatest Podcasts of All Time.”

Gross's honors include the Edward R. Murrow Award, the National Humanities Medal presented by President Obama, the Literarian Award presented at the 2007 National Book Awards Ceremony, induction into the Radio Hall of Fame, and iHeart Media's 2026 Audio Pioneer Award. She is the author of the collection of interviews, All I Did Was Ask.

About Paul McCartney:

Born in Liverpool in 1942, Paul McCartney was raised in the city and educated at the Liverpool Institute. Since writing his first song at 14, McCartney has dreamed and dared to be different. He now lives in England.

Paul's output has been impossibly prolific and singularly influential crossing many different genres. Paul changed the world forever with The Beatles before going on to continue to push boundaries and make music history with his group Wings and as a solo artist. His most recent solo (and 18th) studio album McCartney III secured the UK Album Chart's festive Number 1 spot in 2020, furthering his lead as the UK's most successful album act of all time.

In November 2021 Paul released his book, THE LYRICS: 1956 to the Present, recounting his life and art through the prism of 154 songs from all stages of his career – from his earliest boyhood compositions through the legendary decade of The Beatles, to Wings and his solo albums to the present. The LYRICS hit Number One on the New York Times Best Seller list and was named the 2021 Book of the Year by Barnes & Noble.

An 18-time Grammy winner and recipient of The Recording Academy's Lifetime Achievement and Trustees Awards, McCartney's list of international accolades reads like no other as well as being recognized for decades of philanthropic activities.

Equally renowned for his live performances as he is for his song-writing Paul set the world record for largest paying concert attendance – 184,000 people – in Rio De Janerio in 1990. A freeman of The City Of Liverpool and Lead Patron of The Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts, Paul McCartney was appointed Fellow of The Royal College of Music in 1995 by The Prince of Wales. In 1996 Paul McCartney was knighted by H.M. The Queen for his services to music, and in 2017 he was made a Companion of Honour in the Queen's Birthday Honours list.

Media Contact:

Gary Bramnick, WHYY

Senior Director, Marketing Communications

215.351.1262 (o) | 215.266.8676 (m)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

WHYY, the Philadelphia region's leading public media provider, has served southeastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey and all of Delaware for more than 70 years. WHYY's mission is to engage audiences, expand perspectives and empower communities through lifelong learning, truthful reporting, healthy dialogue and amplification of diverse voices. The station's national production and presentation roster for public media includes Fresh Air with Terry Gross & Tonya Mosley, the award-winning weekday magazine of contemporary arts and issues; the children's arts education series Albie's Elevator and The Infinite Art Hunt; and a variety of documentaries, series, and specials. WHYY also serves as the Local Primary 1 (LP1) station for the Philadelphia emergency alert system (EAS) operational area, acting as the region's primary broadcaster for receiving and relaying emergency alerts to other stations and cable systems-ensuring the public receives timely and potentially lifesaving information. For more information, visit