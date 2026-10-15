Nova Southeastern University Names Dr. Andres Pinto As Its Dean Of College Of Dental Medicine

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Andres Pinto, vice-chair for clinical operations at the MetroHealth System Department of Dental Medicine and associate dean of graduate studies at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, has been named dean of the College of Dental Medicine at Nova Southeastern University (NSU).

Dr. Pinto, D.D.S., D.M.D, M.P.H., M.S.C.E., M.B.A., who will join NSU on Jan. 2, also will be director of oral health integration under Dr. Chad Perlyn, NSU's chief medical officer.

Dr. Pinto is a senior healthcare administrator with 27 years of experience in academics, change management, patient care delivery, and research who has led teams focused on effective implementation, strategy, educational, and clinical service improvement. His experience combines robust academic training, collaborative clinical and research activities, and student, faculty, and stakeholder engagement. He has overseen multi-million-dollar budgets, more than 100 faculty and graduate students, and the clinical operations of a multi-specialty hospital department.

“Andres Pinto is a prime example of the types of world-class administrators and faculty we are bringing to the university,” said Ronald J. Chenail, NSU's provost, executive vice president for academic affairs, and chief academic officer.“His leadership will have a profound impact on our outstanding College of Dental Medicine.

At Case Western, he also is a professor and chairperson in the School of Dental Medicine's Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Medicine and Diagnostic Sciences, professor in the School of Medicine's Department of Otolaryngology ENT Institute, and professor in the Department of Medicine's Division of Critical Care in Pulmonary Medicine and Sleep Medicine.

Prior to his time at Case Western, Dr. Pinto was an associate professor in the Division of Community Oral Health and the Department of Oral Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania's School of Dental Medicine. He also was the School of Dental Medicine's division chief of community oral health, director of the Oral Medicine Clinical Center, and director of Medically Complex Patient Care.

Dr. Pinto is an internationally recognized scholar and researcher. He has published more than 100 refereed papers and abstracts, 11 chapters, and two books, and has delivered more than 100 national and international presentations. He serves on numerous editorial boards and is editor of the Oral Medicine Section in the journal, Oral Surgery, Oral Medicine, Oral Pathology, Oral Radiology. He has been the principal investigator or co-principal investigator on more than 35 grants.

Dr. Pinto earned his doctor of dental surgery degree from Universidad Javeriana, Bogota, Colombia in 1995 and a doctor of medicine degree in dentistry from the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine in 1999. He also earned master of public health and master of science degrees in clinical epidemiology from the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine and an M.B.A. in healthcare administration (executive MBA) from the Cleveland Clinic Foundation and Case Western Reserve's Weatherhead School of Management. Dr. Pinto studied advanced business analytics and artificial intelligence at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School.

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Andrea Pinto, D.D.S., D.M.D, M.P.H., M.S.C.E., M.B.A.

CONTACT: Pashen Black Nova Southeastern Univeristy...