ENSG INVESTORS: Contact Kirby Mcinerney LLP About The Securities Fraud Lawsuit Filed On Behalf Of The Ensign Group, Inc. Shareholders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors who purchased The Ensign Group, Inc. (“Ensign” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: ENSG) securities to contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below by, to discuss your rights or interests in the securities fraud class action at no cost.

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What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased securities during the period of February 10, 2022 through June 18, 2026, inclusive (“the Class Period”). The lawsuit alleges that Ensign failed to disclose that: (i) Ensign's business model depends on the systematic and widespread neglect of elderly people who live in its facilities, including those with needs for high levels of care; (ii) Ensign's abuse and neglect includes not giving residents enough food, medical attention, or even basic toiletries as well as failing to respond to residents in clear distress, which has resulted in resident deaths; (iii) Ensign uses self-reporting measures as a way to cover up that it systematically neglects patients; (iv) Ensign defrauds Medicaid and Medicare by taking federal funds to help patients who need high levels of care, and then neglecting those same patients; (v) Ensign falsifies the number of hours that Certified Nursing Assistants spend with residents; (vi) Ensign engages in an illegal scheme to rent the licenses of Administrators who are not generally present at, nor actually managing, its facilities; and (vii) Ensign materially understated the reputational and litigation exposure that comes with a dangerous, abhorrent, and illegal business model.

On June 8, 2026, Hunterbrook Media LLC (“Hunterbrook”) published a report entitled“Ensign: The Nursing Home Empire Built on Fatal Neglect,” asserting that a five-month investigation by Hunterbrook revealed that“Ensign's business model relies on delivering inadequate care to patients while gaming data on quality[.] Patients are dying.” The report also stated that Ensign“boomed in recent years by rolling up distressed homes, cutting high-skilled nursing staff, and gaming metrics” and“Ensign's profits can be traced to providing less care than its patients need-and less care than it is meant to provide based on the tax dollars it receives from the government.” On this news, the price of Ensign shares declined by $13.88 per share, or approximately 8.15%, from $170.30 per share on June 5, 2026 to close at $156.42 per share on June 8, 2026.

Then, on June 11, 2026, Muddy Waters Research published a report entitled“Ensign: Deceiving the Government at Estimated ~20% of Facilities.” The report stated,“We conclude that Ensign engages in a systematic scheme at an estimated ~20% of Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs) to rent the licenses of Administrators who are not generally present at, nor actually managing the facilities... We believe this scheme, which could amount to fraud against states, Medicare, and Medicaid, is the pillar upon which Ensign's acquisition strategy and margins is built.” On this news, the price of Ensign shares declined by $4.52 per share, or approximately 2.98%, from $151.65 on June 10, 2026 to close at $147.13 on June 11, 2026.

Finally, on June 18, 2026, Hunterbrook issued a follow-up report entitled“New: Patients Hungry in Ensign Facilities,” which stated that Ensign residents and caregivers had reached out to Hunterbrook following the publication of its first report to add“new, firsthand evidence of resident hunger, payroll falsification, understaffing, and staff licensing issues.” The article asserted that“staff who have worked at Ensign's facilities have flooded Hunterbrook's inbox with harrowing accounts of conditions inside those facilities. The company, meanwhile, has expanded its stock repurchase authorization to $100 million.” On this news, the price of Ensign shares declined by $2.19 per share, or approximately 1.4%, from $155.84 per share on June 17, 2026 to close at $153.65 per share on June 18, 2026.

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What Should I Do?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Ensign securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

Courts do not consider lead plaintiff applications submitted after the relevant deadline. The lead plaintiff oversees the litigation on behalf of the class and may influence key decisions, including litigation strategy and settlement. Courts regularly appoint individual investors as lead plaintiffs, not only institutions. Learn more about the lead plaintiff process and eligibility requirements here.

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Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP's website.

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Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171





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