Byline Bank Named To American Banker's 2026 Best Banks To Work For

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Byline Bank is proud to be named one of theby American Banker. The award recognizes Byline's commitment to workplace practices that prioritize employee engagement, career development, and the overall well-being of its more than 1,000 employees.

The annual program, now in its 14th year, is conducted by American Banker in partnership with Best Companies Group. Participating banks are evaluated through a review of workplace policies, practices and benefits, as well as a confidential employee survey covering areas such as leadership and planning, work environment, pay and benefits, and training and development.

“This recognition is especially meaningful because employee feedback is a central part of the evaluation,” said Dana Rose, Chief Human Resources Officer at Byline Bank.“We are focused on creating a workplace where employees feel supported, connected and able to build meaningful careers. This honor reflects the contributions of our employees and the culture they help shape every day.”

As Byline continues to grow, the bank remains focused on preserving a culture rooted in accountability, collaboration and strong customer relationships. Investments in leadership development, professional training and succession planning are helping employees build their careers and preparing the organization for its next stage of growth.

About Byline Bank

Headquartered in Chicago, Byline Bank, a subsidiary of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY), is a full-service commercial bank serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors and consumers. Byline Bank has approximately $9.9 billion in assets and operates over 40 branch locations throughout the Chicago and Milwaukee metropolitan areas. Byline Bank offers a broad range of commercial and community banking products and services, including small-ticket equipment leasing and U.S. Small Business Administration loans. Byline Bank is a member of FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, visit bylinebank.com.

Media contact:

Caroline Thompson

Vice President, Akrete Communications

...

Investor contact:

Brooks Rennie

Head of Investor Relations, Byline Bank

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

The full 2026 Best Banks to Work For list will be announced November 10th on American Banker's website. To learn more about working at Byline, visit