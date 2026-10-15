COMP INVESTORS: Contact Kirby Mcinerney LLP About The Securities Fraud Lawsuit Filed On Behalf Of Compass, Inc. Shareholders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors who acquired Compass, Inc. (“Compass” or the“Company”) (NYSE: HOUS) common stock in direct exchange for their Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (“Anywhere”) (formerly trading as NYSE: HOUS) securities to contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below by, to discuss your rights or interests in the securities fraud class action at no cost.

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What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of former Anywhere investors who acquired Compass common stock in direct exchange for Anywhere securities pursuant to the S-4 registration statement, 424B3 prospectus, and related oral communications (collectively, with materials incorporated therein, the“Registration Statement” or“Offering Materials”), issued in connection with the January 2026 stock-for-stock exchange by which Compass acquired and merged with Anywhere (the“Merger”).

The lawsuit alleges that: (i) the Offering Materials falsely attested that Defendants were making (and would continue to make)“reasonable best efforts to obtain [] authorizations and consents”“from certain regulatory authorities” and“to take, or cause to be taken, all appropriate actions and [...] all things necessary, proper or advisable under applicable law (including any antitrust laws) to consummate and make effective the merger at the earliest practicable date”; and (ii) the Offering Materials misrepresented and omitted material facts concerning Compass's“compliance with applicable laws, the absence of governmental investigations and the possession of and compliance with licenses and permits necessary for the conduct of business[.]”

On January 9, 2026, the Wall Street Journal reported that“[t]he head of the Justice Department's antitrust division, Gail Slater, wanted to launch an extended review of the merger to weigh whether it was anticompetitive,” but Compass avoided the request by hiring“Trump-aligned lawyer Mike Davis” and appealing to Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche. On this news, the price of Compass shares declined $0.63, or approximately 4.9%, from $12.84 on January 9, 2026 to close at $12.21 on January 12, 2026.

On February 19, 2026, U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders and sixteen other members of Congress, sent a letter to then-Attorney General Pam Bondi, requesting information regarding the DOJ's review of the merger. The letter criticized the“deeply disturbing”“fact pattern reported in the Compass-Anywhere deal... indicating that it may be another example of well-connected industries and lobbysists obtaining inside access to high-level Trump Administration DOJ officials and using this access to pervert the antitrust process to obtain approval of anticompetitive mergers.” Then on February 20, 2026, Seeking Alpha published a report entitled“Compass stock slips after Sen. Warren questions DOJ review of Anywhere deal.” The report stated,“Compass (COMP) stock fell 3.2% in Friday midday trading following a report that Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) questioned the Justice Department about its review of Compass's Anywhere Real Estate acquisition.” On this news, the price of Compass shares declined by $1.35 per share over the course of two trading days, or approximately 12.9%, from $10.43 on February 19, 2026 to $9.08 on February 23, 2026.

Then, on June 3, 2026, Seeking Alpha published an article entitled“Compass stock plunges after report on antitrust probe by New York Attorney General office.” The article stated that“Compass (COMP) stock plunged after a media report that said the New York Attorney General's office is investigating the real estate services provider over antitrust concerns.” Seeking Alpha also reported that“[t]he department's agents have approached leaders at some of New York City's top brokerages for information as part of an inquiry into the residential giant[.]” On this news, the price of Compass shares declined by $1.02, or approximately 11.82%, from $8.63 per share on June 2, 2026 to close at $7.61 on June 3, 2026.

And on June 4, 2026, according to Law360, the New York Attorney General's Office confirmed the existence of an antitrust investigation into Compass concerning the Merger. On this news, Compass shares declined by another $0.30 over the course of two trading days, or approximately 3.81%, from $7.88 per share on June 4, 2026 to close at $7.58 on June 8, 2026.

At the commencement of the Action, Compass shares were trading at approximately $9.19 per share.

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What Should I Do?

If you acquired Compass common stock in direct exchange for your Anywhere securities in connection with the Merger, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

Courts do not consider lead plaintiff applications submitted after the relevant deadline. The lead plaintiff oversees the litigation on behalf of the class and may influence key decisions, including litigation strategy and settlement. Courts regularly appoint individual investors as lead plaintiffs, not only institutions. Learn more about the lead plaintiff process and eligibility requirements here.

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Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found on Kirby McInerney LLP's website.

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Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171





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