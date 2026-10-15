DUOL INVESTORS: Contact Kirby Mcinerney LLP About The Securities Fraud Lawsuit Filed On Behalf Of Duolingo, Inc. Shareholders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors who purchased Duolingo, Inc. (“Duolingo” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: DUOL) securities to contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below by, to discuss your rights or interests in the securities fraud class action at no cost.

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What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased securities during the period of May 2, 2025 through February 26, 2026, inclusive (“the Class Period”). The lawsuit alleges that Duolingo failed to disclose that: (i) Daily Active User (“DAU”) growth rates were being leveraged against deliberately added user friction in the form of significant increases in ad volume, subscription tier upsells, and worsened product quality, and Duolingo understood that any amount of user friction would cause users to leave the app and, ultimately, negatively impact DAU growth rates; (ii) the Company's rigorous A/B testing demonstrated that increased friction in the free user experience was having negative impacts on DAU growth rates; (iii) Duolingo's quickly generated AI content was worsening the quality of the Company's product offerings, negatively impacting the user experience and user trends, and threatening the sustainability of the Company's financial performance; and (iv) Duolingo's constant A/B testing informed the Company that its monetization push and lower-quality, rapidly generated AI content were degrading the Duolingo product experience and the value proposition of its subscription tiers.

On November 5, 2025, Duolingo reported its third quarter 2025 financial results, revealing a sequential decline in DAU growth to 36%, a drop from 49% in first quarter 2025 and 40% in second quarter 2025. Additionally, the Company announced a reversal of its monetization push, stating that the Company would invest more in“teaching better” and prioritize user growth over monetization moving forward. On this news, the price of Duolingo shares fell $66.28, or approximately 25.5%, from $260.02 per share on November 5, 2025 to close at $193.74 on November 6, 2025.

Then, on January 12, 2026, Duolingo announced that CFO Matthew Skaruppa had resigned. The Company also announced preliminary fourth quarter 2025 financial results, revealing DAU growth of 30%. On this news, the price of Duolingo shares declined by $14.92 per share, or approximately 8.5%, from $176.66 per share on January 11, 2026 to close at $161.74 on January 12, 2026.

On February 26, 2026, Duolingo announced its fourth quarter 2025 financial results, confirming the slowdown in DAU growth and revealing that the financial consequences of its strategy shift away from monetization and towards DAU growth would result in material negative impacts on 2026 bookings, DAU growth rates, revenue, and adjusted EBITDA. Additionally, Defendants provided initial 2026 guidance, stating that 2026 DAU growth would come in at 20% and that bookings growth, revenue growth, and adjusted EBITDA would all come in below consensus estimates. On this news, the price of Duolingo shares declined by $16.45 per share, or approximately 14%, from $117.45 per share on February 26, 2026 to close at $101.00 on February 27, 2026.

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What Should I Do?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Duolingo securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

Courts do not consider lead plaintiff applications submitted after the relevant deadline. The lead plaintiff oversees the litigation on behalf of the class and may influence key decisions, including litigation strategy and settlement. Courts regularly appoint individual investors as lead plaintiffs, not only institutions. Learn more about the lead plaintiff process and eligibility requirements here.

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Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found on Kirby McInerney LLP's website.

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Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171





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