STACK Infrastructure Supports Huntington High School With $80,000 Community Investment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Donation supports student athletics, performing arts, and safety while advancing STACK's commitment to Shreveport and Northwest Louisiana

DENVER, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STACK Infrastructure (“STACK”), the digital infrastructure partner to the world's most innovative companies and a leading global developer and operator of data centers, is supporting Huntington High School in Shreveport, Louisiana, with an $80,000 donation to strengthen student programs. The investment reflects STACK's broader commitment to creating lasting value in Shreveport and Northwest Louisiana as the company expands its presence in the region.

“We believe meaningful investment means supporting the people and institutions that strengthen communities,” said Ashley Busada, Director of Community Engagement, STACK Americas.“As we deepen our presence in Shreveport and Northwest Louisiana, we are equally committed to investing in the community. Huntington High School plays an important role in the lives of Shreveport students and families, and we are proud to support opportunities for students in the classroom, on the field, and through the arts.”

Huntington High School serves approximately 1,345 students in grades 9 through 12. STACK's donation will fund priority needs across the school's boys' and girls' basketball, football, and band programs, including equipment, apparel, training resources, and other program essentials.

“STACK's generous $80,000 gift will provide much-needed equipment upgrades for Huntington High School's football, boys' and girls' basketball, and band programs,” said Christopher Hill, principal of Huntington High School.“These are places where our students build confidence, learn teamwork and leadership, and show what it truly means to be a Raider. Knowing that the community believes in them gives our students an even greater sense of pride and motivation. On behalf of the Huntington family, we are grateful for a partner that recognizes our students' promise and is helping give them the tools to succeed.”

STACK's support for Huntington High School reflects its commitment to responsible development and long-term community partnership in Northwest Louisiana. Through education, workforce development, local contracting, and infrastructure investment, STACK is working to create lasting benefits beyond its campuses. This includes funding the infrastructure required for its operations, helping strengthen utility reliability, rate stability, and system resilience for the broader community.

“Being able to help bring this investment to our students has truly been one of the highlights of my time as a councilwoman,” said Ursla Bowman, District G Representative, Shreveport City Council.“Our students mean so much to me, and I believe they deserve access to the same resources and opportunities as any other student. I am incredibly grateful to STACK for this contribution and for not just showing up in our community but truly investing in our young people and their future.”

STACK will present Hill with a check on Thursday, October 15, during Huntington High School's Homecoming Pep Rally.

About STACK Infrastructure

STACK is a proven, trusted partner for the world's most innovative companies, designing, developing, and operating sustainable global digital infrastructure. Backed by an unmatched record of reliable delivery and development expertise, STACK brings speed, scale, certainty, and responsibility to the demands of a rapidly evolving digital infrastructure landscape.

For more information about STACK, please visit: .

Media Contact:

Nikki Wheeler

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