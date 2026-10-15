Voice-Controlled Game Chant Wizard Released: Cast Spells With Your Mouth In A Hogwarts-Like Magic Academy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEIJING, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent game studio Spiritx2 Studio announced today that its voice-controlled real-time battle game Chant Wizard will officially launch on Steam on October 15. In this game, there are no button combos and no skill hotkeys-players must chant spells aloud into a microphone to wield magic and defeat their opponents. The full version also introduces a new 2v2 team mode, Chinese Taoist-style spells under an“Eastern Immortal Cultivation” theme, and new PvE story levels.

Shout It Out-That's Real Spellcasting









The wizard as a profession or image occupies a pivotal place in film, television, literature, and games. Influenced by classic works such as Harry Potter, many games in recent years no longer present wizards merely as a single“class.”

Among such games, the most representative is undoubtedly Hogwarts Legacy, which recreates an entire Hogwarts in-game. This approach has indeed proven effective; the sales and reputation of Hogwarts Legacy are the most direct proof. Recently, however, a new title also themed around magical combat, Chant Wizard, has broken away from this traditional mold, opening up a new track for the entire genre from a rather unique-or perhaps back-to-basics-perspective.

The standout feature of Chant Wizard is how it vastly enhances the act of spellcasting-an aspect largely overlooked by the vast majority of games. Simply put, if you want to hurl a fireball in Chant Wizard, you have to actually chant the incantation out loud in real life. Players construct spell decks from five magic schools-Fire, Ice, Lightning, Nature, and Shadow-and engage in fast-paced 1v1 or 2v2 duels against opponents. The game's most significant difference lies in its spellcasting mechanic: to cast a spell, players must actually speak the incantation aloud-the clearer the pronunciation and the faster the reaction, the more quickly the magic is unleashed. Hesitation, a voice cracking, or mispronouncing a spell-any of these could instantly turn the tide of battle. At the same time, players can freely select and combine various cards, ensuring the game offers a satisfyingly brain-teasing experience.

“We want to recapture the ritualistic feel of 'casting spells' itself,” said Spiritx2 Studio.“A spell shouldn't just be a key on the keyboard. When you actually shout it out loud, the magical world feels more real-and these are the times players most often burst out laughing during battles.”

New Content in the Official Release

2v2 Team Mode: Two players fight side by side; coordinating spells and controlling the pace-voice communication itself becomes part of the strategy. The teamwork and 'sabotage' between friends are one of the game's joys.

“Eastern Immortal Cultivation” Themed Spells: The official release will introduce a brand-new spell school-Chinese Taoist spells rooted in Eastern immortal cultivation culture. Eastern and Western spellcasting styles will clash on the same battlefield. For many, this may be their first time“shouting Chinese spells out loud.”

All-New PvE Story Levels: Players who prefer not to battle now have a new destination. The official release introduces the first set of PvE story levels, where players will delve deeper into the magical world by following the storyline.

Ready for Players Worldwide

Chant Wizard supports 10 languages, including Chinese, English, Russian, Japanese, German, French, Spanish, Portuguese, and Korean, with fully localized interfaces and subtitles.

About Spiritx2 Studio

Spiritx2 Studio is an independent game studio focused on exploring the possibilities of“social” as the core of game interaction. Chant Wizard is the studio's first title.

Company: Spiritx2 Studio

Contact Person: Yunfei Li

Email:...

Website:

Telephone: +86 18911033367

City: Beijing

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at .