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Allied Announces October 2026 Distribution


Date: 2026-10-15 10:02:25

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Properties REIT (“Allied”) (TSX:AP.UN) announced today that the Trustees of Allied have declared a distribution of $0.06 per unit for the month of October 2026, representing $0.72 per unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be payable on November 16, 2026, to unitholders of record as at October 30, 2026.

About Allied

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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