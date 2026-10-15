MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Manchester, LANCS, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purple, the global guest, staff and multi-tenant WiFi and analytics platform, has been selected by the Meydenbauer Center in Bellevue, Washington to provide paid WiFi, giving delegates the option to pay for premium connectivity during events, under a three-year agreement.







Meydenbauer Center offers delegates premium paid WiFi with Purple

Meydenbauer is a major convention and events venue in the Pacific Northwest, hosting a constant flow of conference and event visitors. The paid WiFi model means attendees can upgrade to premium connectivity when they need it, while the WiFi helps pay for itself.

The agreement is delivered alongside Purple's US partner Matrix Networks, and adds to Purple's growing presence across convention and events venues in North America.

Ian Rollinson, Partner Growth Director at Purple, said:

"Meydenbauer welcomes a constant flow of conference and event visitors, so paid WiFi is a smart fit - delegates get premium connectivity when they need it, and the WiFi helps pay for itself. Great to deliver it alongside Matrix Networks."

Purple's built for businesses that want more from their network, find out if that's you here.

About Purple

Purple is the leading global connectivity platform that has built the world's largest public WiFi network. Their mission is to make WiFi a secure, seamless, and ever-present utility for everyone, everywhere. A global force with a presence in 89 countries, the platform is a powerful network that serves nearly 500 million users across 80,000 venues, with automatic, secure access to over 5 million hotspots through the Purple app.

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